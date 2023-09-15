“There's a much stronger case against Peyton Manning” – Chris Broussard coherently discounts LeBron James on Biogenesis investigation

LeBron James has found himself named in unredacted federal documents connected to the U.S. Government's Biogenesis investigation. Although the scandal, which at the time rocked the world of professional sports, most notably the MLB, occurred years ago, new documents have now come to light.

As part of an ESPN investigation, reports have now emerged indicating a number of big-name athletes were much closer to the investigation than initially thought.

One name that has continued to surface is Peyton Manning, an NFL legend who reportedly had Biogenesis products sent to his house.

At the same time, other reports have indicated that MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, who notably played for the New York Yankees, leaked the names of guilty players.

Although Rodriguez had denied taking any PEDs, when the Feds cracked down on the case and spoke to him, he informed other MLB stars.

In the case of LeBron James, the four-time NBA champ is not accused of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) in the suit, however, those close to him are linked.

According to documents, LeBron James' business manager, Ernest Mims, and a family trainer who has worked with James, David Alexander, were both named. On The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard spoke about the situation:

"First of all, I'll say this, I do think that, like I don't even think evidence, but there's a much stronger case against Peyton Manning, like using PEDs or whatever, than LeBron. You know what I mean? Like, from looking at, like you said, the stuff was mailed to Peyton Manning's house.

"Alright, and here's the main thing, cause you first hear it, I'm sure everybody's first thought is, LeBron's manager? That sounds strange, you know what I mean? But, when you read the story, it really makes sense."

Looking at the allegations made regarding people connected to LeBron James

As previously stated, LeBron James isn't accused of using performance-enhancing drugs in the suit. Despite that, his business manager, Ernest Mims, was named as someone who bought controlled substances from the company for personal use.

Although there were investigations into whether or not he could have potentially purchased the PEDs for others, federal investigators found that wasn't the case. In fact, according to ESPN, Mims was never interviewed, or charged, as part of the case.

On the flip side, in the case of David Alexander, the personal trainer allegedly worked with James' wife while in Miami. As it turns out, he was named as an associate of the man behind the Biogenesis scandal, Anthony Bosch.

The loose connections to LeBron James never amounted to anything, with the NBA legend unaware his name was included at the time of the investigation.

Last year, when redacted documents began to surface, James learned that his name had surfaced, although again, as previously stated, he was never alleged to use PEDs.

Whether or not the situation winds up earning him any negative publicity, or he winds up speaking on it given the headlines, only time will tell.