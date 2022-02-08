"There's nothing nasty about what he says" - Former NBA official reveals reasons why LeBron James doesn't get a lot of technical fouls

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the most critiqued players over his interactions with NBA officials. In recent years, fans have paid close attention to the interactions between players and referees.

It's something that has become a popular trend on social media, as fans often point out the displeasure certain players might have toward specific calls. Throughout the season, a number of players have received technical fouls and have been rapidly thrown out of games. Fans have watched in confusion, as it seems as if the players are quick to be removed.

In an article from NBA writer Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, it appears as if James isn't as overboard with his confrontations as some fans might expect.

"That lets you know how respectful he is," former NBA referee Danny Crawford said of James. "He doesn't go overboard in trying to prove that he's right. There's nothing nasty about what he says."

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin



Some players are better at it than others, including



foxsports.com/stories/nba/th… New story: I spoke with multiple retired NBA refs and they all said there’s an art to complaining.Some players are better at it than others, including @KingJames New story: I spoke with multiple retired NBA refs and they all said there’s an art to complaining.Some players are better at it than others, including @KingJames.foxsports.com/stories/nba/th…

LeBron James gets respect from NBA Officials

LeBron James has been one of the most "illustrated" stars when it comes to his reactions towards NBA officials.

James has become one of the most difficult players for referees to manage in games. He's one of the strongest and quickest players in the league and can easily bounce off defenders on his way to the basket. It puts referees in difficult situations in making sure they call the game correctly compared to a player like LeBron who is a physical force.

Throughout recent years, fans have been quick to point out the reactions James has had towards some referees, especially when it's a call he disagreed with. Although James has been more than vocal with his displeasure, he's been someone who hasn't received a lot of technical fouls throughout his career.

The piece by Melissa Rohlin featured referees talking about the difference between interacting with James compared to other NBA players. Former referee Danny Crawford explained that LeBron has been "respectful" of his comments.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



And having fun while doing it 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists.And having fun while doing it 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists.And having fun while doing it 👑 https://t.co/2InthhrQjl

Throughout the piece, Rohlin shared a number of stories. One example includes a time when San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was given a technical foul 34 years ago while he was an assistant coach.

Also Read Article Continues below

James, in his 19th season, has been ejected just twice. The first ejection was in November 2017, when he argued a call with referee Kane Fitzgerald. The second ejection came in November 2021, when he and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart went face-to-face after James elbowed Stewart.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein