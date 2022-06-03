“There is some sort of asterisk you could make to every championship… The what if’s is game is a dangerous or slippery slope” - JJ Redick reacts to Draymond Green’s comments on the Warriors being unbeatable

Draymond Green made a bold statement about the Golden State Warriors being unbeatable, sending the NBA community into a frenzy. While JJ Redick acknowledges it is a factual statement, he is skeptical about them not being unbeatable.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported that Draymond Green spoke about how the Warriors are unbeatable when fully healthy. The All-Star forward pointed out that they missed crucial players in the two losses they endured from five consecutive finals appearances.

In 2016, he spoke about his suspension as the reason they lost that series. The Warriors lost their chance to seal a three-peat in 2019, and Draymond Green believes it was because they lost Kevin Durant to injury.

On ESPN's Get Up, Redick was asked if he agreed with the Warriors being unbeatable this year, and he said:

"I don't know about if I agree that they're unbeatable, I do agree with what he's saying. I mean it's a factual statement that he just made. They have not been beat in the finals when they are a whole. But again I don't like playing this what-if game because we could do this every single season.

Story continues below ad

"We can play these what-if games. I mean over the last seven seasons there is literally some sort of asterisk you could make to every championship.

"I can make the same argument, in 2015, the Cavs weren't whole. Kyrie (Irving) was hurt, Kevin Love was hurt, right? They were missing for that series. So, I mean, look he's not wrong in saying no one has beat us whole in the finals, but I also think that the what-if game is a dangerous slippery slope."

The Warriors have had an impeccable postseason record since 2015. They have not lost a playoff series since 2015 to date, posting a 18-0 record, excluding the Finals.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 against the Boston Celtics

Story continues below ad

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Last night, the Warriors suffered their first home loss of the postseason. Despite jumping to an early lead and dominating the third quarter, they collapsed in the fourth.

The Celtics countered the Dubs' 38-24 third-quarter run with a 40-16 run of their own in the fourth to win the game 120-108. It is undoubtedly not the ideal start to the series, but Boston has shown that they can perform in hostile territories.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA finals history to a 120-108 victory over Golden State in Game 1 theguardian.com/sport/2022/jun… The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA finals history to a 120-108 victory over Golden State in Game 1 theguardian.com/sport/2022/jun…

Story continues below ad

Steph Curry is confident they will bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday. The All-Star guard registered a game-high 34 points (21 in the first quarter), five rebounds, and five assists.

The Warriors are in pursuit of their fourth NBA title in six finals appearances. Head coach Steve Kerr, who has a 21-2 finals record, is distraught with those two losses and will not want to make it three.

It is a seven-game series, meaning there is still a lot to play for. While the Celtics celebrated a huge win away from home, there is still work to be done if they are to lift the 2022 title. For the Warriors to stay in the series, this is where their experience will prove to be the most useful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far