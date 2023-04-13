“There was a super team created because of”- Colin Cowherd laughs at the notion of LeBron James creating a super team

LeBron James has been accused of starting the super team trend. James has been part of several star-studded teams that helped him win four NBA championships.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, had this to say about James’ influence when it comes to teams featuring superstars:

“The idea that he created super teams is really laughable. There was a super team created because of LeBron.”

In 2007, LeBron James carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals. They were swept by the San Antonio Spurs, who had Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Guiding San Antonio was Gregg Popovich, who would become the all-time winningest coach in league history.

James had Drew Gooden, Daniel Gibson, Anderson Varejao and Sasha Pavlovic as teammates. He also had veterans Zydrunas Ilgauskas, a two-time All-Star, Donyell Marshall and Eric Snow. Hardly a super team by a big margin.

Before reaching the finals, they also dispatched an aging Detroit Pistons team that still had Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince and Chris Webber.

It looked like “King James” will dominate the East for years to come if opponents do not have an array of superstars in the lineup.

In 2008, the Boston Celtics acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in separate deals. The Cs finally had their version of a super team that was geared towards stopping LeBron James’ dominance.

Boston’s move immediately paid off as they bagged the NBA championship that year, beating James’ Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs. Two years later, the Celtics’ super team once again got the better of “King James” by eliminating them in the semifinals.

Following the loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James infamously decided to take his talents to South Beach. He eventually joined the bandwagon of super teams by creating one with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

James went to the finals four straight times and won back-to-back titles (2012 and 2013) with the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland after the 2013-14 season on a roster that had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

LeBron James didn’t have instant success in his first season playing for a super team

LeBron James’ decision to play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh tilted the balance of power in the NBA to the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra suddenly has three of the best players in the league in the prime of their careers at his disposal.

Miami’s awesome firepower, however, did not immediately result in a championship. Instead, James, Wade and Bosh had the most humiliating series of their great careers.

The Dallas Mavericks, behind Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion and Tyson Chandler, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. Dallas won the series in six games against the heavy favorites in the 2011 finals.

LeBron James would later admit that it was the most painful loss throughout his career, one that would push him to be even better.

The heartbreaking loss in 2011, however, was vindicated with an incredible come-from-behind victory over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 championship. James led the Cavaliers from a 3-1 deficit to hand Cleveland its first major title in 50 years.

