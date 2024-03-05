"These mfs crazy": Ice Cube's son approves of Kevin Durant's latest KD 17 sneakers

Grammy award-winning rapper Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to X to share his approval of Kevin Durant's latest signature shoe, the Nike KD 17s.

"These Mfs crazy," Jackson shared.

The post features the 'Sunrise' colorway of the KD 17s with its upper notably featuring a cage that is very similar to the Air Max Plus, a Foot Locker exclusive design from 1998 that’s been a staple of Nike’s retro offerings for years. With its wavy vertical lines running along its upper, the signature kicks are similar to the thermoplastic veins gripping the Air Max Plus.

The iteration features a white-to-orange gradient at the sneaker's synthetic base and a light-to-dark orange gradient for the cage. The Nike Swoosh appears in black towards the rear side of the shoes with white and orange detailing at the heel. The sneaker is supported by a white and blue midsole that is backed by an icy translucent outsole.

Nike described the kicks as having forefoot Zoom cushioning, a TPU shank, a Cushlon midsole, and a generative rubber outsole. It features Durant's branding scattered across the tongue, heel, and outsole.

KD 17s 'Sunrise' colorway

Kevin Durant is one of the few athletes in history to sign a lifetime deal with Nike. The Phoenix Suns star and Nike Basketball have worked together closely for decades, putting together a total of 16 signature shoes to date. The 17th - the Nike KD 17 'Sunrise' is expected to be released on April 12 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers for $150.

Kevin Durant's latest KD 17 sneakers preview receives mixed reactions from fans

Along with praise, the two-time NBA champion's latest shoes have received criticism as well from the fans. While some fans seem to like the structure and aesthetics of the shoe, many others find the color scheme not so appealing.

"They look like great performers 😮 Can't wait to try them 🔥," a fan commented.

"This may be the worst basketball shoe I’ve ever seen and they still making Chris Paul’s…" commented another.

For the fans that dislike the color scheme, the signature kicks will most certainly be available in a wide variety of colorways later in 2024. Kevin Durant’s new signature shoes typically debut late in the NBA season. KD will likely debut the shoe on the court during the season, or maybe gear up with it during the playoffs.