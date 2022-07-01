“These are the stories you hear about Tom Brady all the time... These are the stories that make championships” - Joy Taylor praises Steph Curry’s awareness for helping Draymond Green out in Game 4, says this is what makes dynasties

After winning another NBA championship, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have established themselves among the elite in NBA history. Golden State's dynasty has been headlined by Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and their chemistry is critical.

Fox Sports One's Joy Taylor believes that Curry's awareness and the help of Green were critical to winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Taylor said that Curry's understanding of Green is what dynasties are made of.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Taylor said:

"I love hearing these stories and these little nuances about how championships are won and how dynasties are built. Those are the little things. Those are the things that matter. Those are the stories that you don't hear throughout the course of these championship runs."

Taylor was referencing Green talking about his poor Game 4 performance. Green said Boston Celtics fans rattled him, which Taylor elaborated on.

"Listening to Draymond speak so transparently about it, you wouldn't think Draymond would get rattled, because that's just not his persona," Green said. "He's the bouncer, and he is the the tough guy. He's the enforcer for that team, but Draymond is human as well.

"You know, hearing 21,000 people chant vulgarities at you throughout the entire game on top of not playing well."

Curry's understanding of Green helped the team overcome the crowd in Golden State's 107-97 Game 4 win to tie the series at 2-2. Taylor compared the type of connection that the last great sports dynasty was built on.

"These are the stories that you hear about Tom Brady (with the New England Patriot)," Taylor said. "The connection that he has with Rob Gronkowski. That he can just kind of shoot him a look and Rob knows what to do. He can call up players and have conversations with them that they would not have with any other teammate.

"They have so much respect for Tom. These are the stories that make championships."

Building a dynasty is one of the hardest things to do in sports because it requires unique connections. Tom Brady and Curry have special relationships with their teammates, leading to several championships.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "These are the stories you hear about Tom Brady all the time... These are the stories that make championships." @JoyTaylorTalks on Draymond Green's comments praising Curry's leadership "These are the stories you hear about Tom Brady all the time... These are the stories that make championships." — @JoyTaylorTalks on Draymond Green's comments praising Curry's leadership https://t.co/3SQad4soY1

Still, Curry had to do his part to accomplish the feat.

Draymond Green reveals how the Boston fans rattled him during Steph Curry's star performance in Game 4

Steph Curry put down Boston in Game 4 despite Green's poor performance.

While Green is one of the Warriors' top stars, the Boston crowd rattled him. But he had Curry and his teammates there to help him in Game 4.

"We never would have known this if he wouldn't have told us, and it sounds hard to believe even hearing it from Draymond," Taylor said. "Draymond was rattled, and I'm sure Boston fans love hearing that. I'm sure the reaction in Boston is very different, but at the end of the day Boston lost the series."

Golden State's chemistry has been crucial to the team's dynasty. The team's brotherhood is something the trio has spoken about frequently during their time together.

Curry has been the leader of the Warriors' brotherhood for years, which has been vital to the dynasty.

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the better leader? Steph Curry Tom Brady 0 votes so far