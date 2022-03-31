“They should call all 29 other teams and say, ‘What will you give me for Russell Westbrook?’” - Brian Windhorst on LA Lakers’ offseason possibilities, says it’ll get worse before it gets better

NBA insider Brian Windhorst talked about the LA Lakers' need to trade guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday. On ESPN's “First Take,” the analyst outlined the franchise's problems, saying it needs to move Westbrook to succeed.

Brian Windhorst says Lakers need to get rid of Russell Westbrook

Brian Windhorst said:

“They should call all 29 other teams and say, ‘What will you give me for Russell Westbrook?’”

Despite averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season, Westbrook has been on the hot seat for the Lakers’ troubles. Most of the criticism centers on his high turnover rate, yet Westbrook is averaging only 3.8 turnovers per game. The last time his turnover average was that low was during his 2013-14 season with the OKC Thunder.

The Lakers (31-44) are languishing in 11th place in the Western Conference with their second losing season in four years.

Windhorst believes the Lakers are going to have to have a busy offseason if they hope to have any success next year. His primary opinion remains to be ridding the team of Westbrook.

But with all of the Lakers' stars – and basketball being a team sport – one wonders why Westbrook is on the hot seat all alone.

LeBron James leads the NBA in scoring average at 30.1 ppg. Alongside that, he is putting up 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. With stats like these alongside Westbrook's contributions, one also wonders where the troubles in Los Angeles may lie.

It is hard to lay fault on a single player in a team sport, especially when one of the team's largest pieces has been missing for most of the season.

Anthony Davis has played only 37 games and is an integral part of the team's structure. Without him – and the Lakers having a new roster – chemistry has been an issue.

Should the Lakers give Westbrook another year, or is Windhorst correct?

James, a four-time MVP and 18-time All-Star, and Westbrook, an MVP in 2016-17 and nine-time All-Star, have two more seasons remaining on their current contracts. James will turn 38 in December, while Westbrook will turn 34 in November.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. Davis is 29. He'll turn 30 in March.

James and Davis led the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the bubble.

