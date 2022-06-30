“They can have dinner with me and my family after we beat em on Christmas Day” - Draymond Green says the champs don’t travel for Christmas, says “f**k no, nobody’s coming to Memphis”

Draymond Green and Ja Morant continued their back and forth on Twitter well after the 2021-22 NBA season concluded. They were involved in a series of speculative tweets about a possible Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

After a heated series against each other this year, some bad blood has boiled between the squads. Usually teams travel to the home of the champions for the occasion. Ja, however, thinks that the Warriors should come to Memphis, breaking the age-long tradition.

Draymond Green believes Christmas Day game will be in San Francisco

Draymond Green did not take lightly to Morant's comments about where he thinks the Christmas Day game should take place. He clapped back by saying:

“F**k no, nobody’s coming to Memphis … The champs don’t trail for Christmas …They can have dinner with me and my family after we beat 'em on Christmas Day.”

The series between Golden State and Memphis had aggression, flair, and just about everything else. The two squads battled hard on and off the floor.

As a result of the build-up rivalry and the excitement of their series, fans are asking for a Warriors-Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup.

Below you can see a tweet by a fan, where Ja Morant replies saying he wants the game to be in Memphis instead of San Francisco.

Ja Morant @JaMorant Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 A Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas game in San Francisco is all but guaranteed at this point. A Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas game in San Francisco is all but guaranteed at this point. nah in da M. bring em to da trenches twitter.com/BrysonWright3/… nah in da M. bring em to da trenches twitter.com/BrysonWright3/…

Draymond Green said that regardless of the newborn rivalry, he still has love for Ja:

“I love Ja. I love his demeanour. I love how he carry himself. I think being true and authentic to yourself, it’s like the way to go. I’ve shown that in this space, like being true to yourself.”

The banter between Ja and Draymond seems to be merely competitive and nothing personal. Both players run their mouths as much as they run the floor and play high IQ basketball. For how young Morant is to never turn down a matchup and continually voice his opinion no matter the trouble it gets him is admirable.

Draymond Green can obviously see that, and he enjoys it. He thrives in situations where he is given an opportunity to have a back-and-forth with someone. He lives for these intense, fun matchups.

The 4x Golden State champion is no stranger to victory or the trash talk that comes afterward. Ja Morant, on the other hand, does not necessarily have the resume to back the words he deplores.

Draymond explains:

“Now talking shit to the team that won the championship after they beat you, after they win a championship, is an entirely different level of oblivion.

"It doesn’t get much more oblivious than that, and I think for them you’re now going to be expected to do that. You’re now gonna be expected to win these games.”

Green explained that basically Ja put a big target on Memphis’ back. Teams are going to see Ja’s trash talk live to smash it down by beating his squad. Draymond has seen this happen many times before, so if he is calling it like this, there is a huge chance he is correct.

If he is going to tighten up and play hard against Memphis going forward, Ja is going to have a much bigger plate to deal with this season.

These tweets started rolling out after Klay Thompson called out Memphis’ big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for the comments he made earlier in the season.

After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors in a game, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s rally cry “strength in numbers.” As a result, Thompson waited until they won the championship and then called Jaren a “bum” and a “clown”.

Since then, Draymond Green and Ja have been clapping back and forth about the Christmas Day matchup. One that should most definitely be in San Francisco.

There is no way a team should beat out another squad, and then go onto win the championship, to then have to travel to a city they beat out before the finals.

If Ja really isn’t “ducking no smoke” like he loves to state, then he should find it all the more exciting to play in San Francisco.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far