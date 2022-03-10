“They would definitely be the Beast in the East” - Shannon Sharpe on Bradley Beal potentially joining the Philadelphia 76ers and forming a Big 3

Reports this week have had Bradley Beal possibly joining the Philadelphia 76ers next season. During Wednesday’s episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe said the move would give the 76ers “the best Big Three.”

Bradley Beal potentially joining the 76ers, making Philly "The Beast in the East"

Of a move of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shannon Sharpe said:

“They would definitely be the Beast in the East.”

Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. Having stats like those added alongside James Harden and MVP contender Joel Embiid would make Philadelphia very scary. But would it make them the best Big Three in the East?

The 76ers (40-24) are second in the Eastern Conference. They were among the best in a crowded East even before acquiring Harden. Now that they added him last month, there seems to be no slowing that duo down.

But still in the East are the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics. All have players who could arguably be regarded as Big Threes. Miami has Kevin Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. The Bucks have Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. There are arguments on any team to be had.

One cannot forget how the Bucks are the defending NBA champions – with the same Big Three. They are the standing "Beast in the East."

But if this trade with Beal can happen, the 76ers will be sure to make a run at the title.

Harden has averaged 24.6 points, 12.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds in five games for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, with his name tightly embedded into the MVP debate.

When realizing Harden is averaging a double-double with points and assists, while Embiid has a double-double with points and rebounds, they read as an unstoppable force.

Now throw Beal into that mix, someone known for being a great complementary player and defensive force, and the Big Three is born.

Beal, the No 3 overall pick in 2012, is a three-time All-Star.

Beal joining the team would make the squad “The Beast in the East.” But the argument is, of course, merely speculation. Beal’s trade interests are still merely rumors, and the 76ers' abilities to trade for him also stand in question.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein