"They got to figure out a way to co-exist" Former Nets assistant coach clarifies current Nets situation, says ego is not an issue between KD and Steve Nash

Although Kevin Durant reportedly requested Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks be fired, they later met and came to an accord. But have cooler heads truly prevailed, with KD set to return? Or are there still embers that could spark another off-court fire with the franchise?

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Nets assistant coach Amar'e Stoudemire said he believes that the relationship with Nash and KD will be fine.

"I think it's always been ups and downs with coaches and star players. ... I think what they both will probably end up doing is just having a conversation trying to hash it all out they got to figure out a way to co-exist ... Both of those guys are egoless."

All eyes will be on Nash and Durant as Brooklyn prepares for the 2022-23 season. The Nets began last season with expectations of being a runaway favorite to make it to the NBA Finals. But that dream slowly started to drift away.

Due to numerous locker room issues, the Nets started to fall apart.

Former star guard James Harden was traded, and point guard Kyrie Irving was in and out of the lineup all year. After the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs, it looked as if the team could experience some changes in the offseason. Chiefly, Durant requested a trade on June 30. But peace was finally broached two months later.

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash look to get the Nets back on track

It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. After the trade request from Kevin Durant as free agency began, it looked as if the Nets were trending in the wrong direction. Not only was Durant expected to be on his way out, but speculation surrounded fellow teammate Kyrie Irving also being on the trade block.

In the end, both Irving and Durant are expected to return. That means coach Steve Nash will have to have his team on the same page if they want to bounce back this season. Brooklyn doesn't want to relive last season's disappointing result.

Nash has an extremely impressive roster to work with to start the year. Not only will KD and Irving be in the mix, but versatile wing Ben Simmons is also expected to make his long-awaited debut for the team.

