"They were a Jimmy Butler jump shot away from losing in the conference finals" - NBA insider believes the reloaded East will force the Boston Celtics into a Kevin Durant trade

The Boston Celtics could win the arms race in the reloaded Eastern Conference if they land Kevin Durant for a package centered on Jaylen Brown. Boston is looking to get over the hump after losing the NBA championship to the Golden State Warriors.

Boston has already retooled with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers and Danilo Gallinari after the veteran cleared waivers. As it is, their lineup is versatile and two-man deep in every position. The opportunity to get Durant could force the Celtics to go an entirely different route.

On the Dan Patrick Show, Chris Mannix shared his thoughts on why Boston could go all-in on Kevin Durant:

“Even if they [Celtics] are listed as a favorite by oddsmakers and Vegas and whoever, there’s not a comfort in Boston that they are the favorite. They know they were probably a Khris Middleton injury away from losing in the second round, they were a Jimmy Butler jump shot away from losing in the conference finals.

“They’re looking around and going Philadelphia just reloaded, Atlanta’s gonna be better, Cleveland’s gonna be better, hell they could not be one major injury away from losing in the first round in next year’s playoffs. That’s how little the margin for error is. ”

The 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks took the Boston Celtics to Game 7 without All-Star Khris Middleton. Anyone could easily argue that with another consistent scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo would have enough support to beat Boston.

The same storyline happened versus the Miami Heat, who had Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry ailing. Boston had to go through the eye of the needle to oust the Heat.

"It would put [the Boston Celtics] in the discussion with anybody else... It automatically puts them as one of the favorites in the East and one of the favorites to win it all."— Mark Jackson on the possibility of Kevin Durant being in Bostonhttps://t.co/vlfqcV5ZG0

The addition of Brogdon and Gallinari has made the Boston Celtics more formidable. However, getting Kevin Durant without losing Marcus Smart or Robert Williams would make Boston clear favorites.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have reportedly not re-engaged in talks involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown

There have reportedly been no further talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics for a KD-Jaylen Brown trade. [Photo: CelticsBlog]

After all the hoopla, it seems both teams are taking time to reevaluate. Brooklyn’s counter offer to include Smart and more draft picks could push other teams to be more creative in their offers.

So far, Jaylen Brown has been the most notable name thrown out for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Brooklyn wasn’t interested in the Miami Heat’s package centered around Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

Meghan Ottolini @Meghan_Ottolini Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… “The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston's ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.” twitter.com/wojespn/status… “The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston's ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.” twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Phoenix Suns, who were initially the leading candidate to land KD, are now out of the race after the massive Deandre Ayton extension.

The Nets will be in no hurry to trade Kevin Durant.

