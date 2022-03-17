“They were like, 'He’s the next LeBron James'” - Joel Embiid says he’s thankful for the hype towards Andrew Wiggins during their college days

Andrew Wiggins' growing success was discussed on “The Draymond Green Show” posted to “The Volume” on YouTube on Wednesday. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid told a story from Wiggins’ past.

Andrew Wiggins regarded as 'the next LeBron James' by old classmates, says Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid gave some background on his relationship with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins:

“I went to college with Wiggs, and one thing people don’t know is that I’m always going to be so thankful for him because we went to college.”

Embiid explained what his classmates thought of Wiggins:

“They were like, ‘He’s the next LeBron James,’ like he’s gonna be better than them. So he has so much hype and everybody just wanted to come watch him, like, scouts. We always had so many scouts, and I was kind of also using that opportunity to show them what I could do.”

Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid played together during the 2013-2014 season at the University of Kansas.

Wiggins later became the second Canadian player selected first in an NBA draft, by the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2014. On Aug. 23 of that year, Wiggins was included in a three-way trade sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In six seasons in Minnesota, Wiggins averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Now with the Golden State Warriors, Wiggins is averaging 17.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 2.3 apg this season. He made his first All-Star game – as a starter, no less – this season, joining teammate Steph Curry.

The Warriors (47-22) are third in the Western Conference. Although Wiggins’ game hasn't been to the caliber of a young LeBron James, he is still making an impact for Golden State. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr have all noted how great Wiggins has been for Golden State.

Joel Embiid owing thanks to Wiggins for the scout attention is an interesting fact. But Embiid telling the story to Green, one of Wiggins' teammates, and giving thanks shows a different level of gratitude.

It was interesting to hear a story like this from Embiid, now an opponent to Wiggins. Although the players are obviously still friends, stories like these are what add weight to watching matchups like Philadelphia versus Golden State. As two favorites approaching the postseason, speculating on a Sixers-Warriors final is enticing.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein