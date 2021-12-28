“They look like hot garbage” – Stephen A. Smith highly critical of LA Lakers, calls them worst LeBron James team coming into Christmas

Among the many taking swipes at LeBron James and the LA Lakers for their poor performances is Stephen A. Smith. The franchise has lost five straight games and hopes to break its losing skid Tuesday at the Houston Rockets.

On ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Rose, Mike Greenberg and Michael Wilbon talked about this being the worst LeBron James team on Christmas Day in his 19 seasons.

Smith did not hold back as he described the Lakers as "hot garbage."

"It's Christmas. It's Christmas, y'all," Smith said. "We are trying to be really, really nice about it. But they look like hot garbage. I mean, that's what they are."

Smith compared this LeBron James team to the previous ones which played on Christmas, stating that this was the worst ever.

"I don't recall a LeBron James team playing on Christmas Day that looked like hot garbage," Smith said. "I recall him having limited resources. I recall us looking at him and saying, 'OK, he's got to carry the day.' I recall that, but we didn't look at his team – and they were loaded – and we said, "What the hell is going on with them?"

"We have never looked at LeBron James' team on Christmas day, to my recollection, and had that kind of conversation."

LeBron James and the Lakers lose on Christmas

LeBron James of the LA Lakers posts up Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during a 117-102 win Dec. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

James put on a beautiful performance as the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas. He posted 39 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. But it wasn't enough to help secure a win.

The Nets claimed a seven-point victory. Brooklyn's James Harden made a return after sitting out five games while in health and safety protocols, and he posted a triple-double. In 38 minutes Harden had 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers (16-18) are seventh in the Western Conference. James has averaged 35 points in the past four games, but the Lakers lost all four in their season-worst five-game losing skid. The super team has not met expectations.

