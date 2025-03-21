  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "They mad now": Gilbert Arenas sends message to Bronny James' haters as LeBron James' son joins exclusive rookie club

"They mad now": Gilbert Arenas sends message to Bronny James' haters as LeBron James' son joins exclusive rookie club

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:23 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Bronny James during his career-best performance against the Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

It really has been a tumultuous month for Bronny James conversations at the NBA level. We saw Stephen A. Smith being confronted by LeBron James in what was a message to all the non-believers. And now the Lakers rookie appears to be ready to do all the talking with his game.

Ad

More recently, Gilbert Arenas, who has been a voice of active support for Bronny, jumped to his support yet again, calling out the haters.

After Bronny James' 17-point, 5-assist performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the absence of LeBron and Luka Doncic, the tide seems to have shifted in his favor. Cynics seemingly are convinced of his potential as a legitimate NBA contributor.

Gilbert Arenas, who is known for his hot takes, had surprisingly been a voice of reason in Bronny's favor ever since he was drafted by the Lakers. And on this occasion where James Jr. got to shut the haters up, Arenas shared his happiness at the moment, lauding Bronny James for his resilience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Oh they Mad NOW @bronny. The Prince is Fighting back," captioned Arenas on his Instagram story earlier on Friday, as he shared Bronny's statline from the game.
Gilbert Arenas&#039; Instagram story in support of Bronny James - Source: Instagram_@no.chill.gil
Gilbert Arenas' Instagram story in support of Bronny James - Source: [email protected]

With this performance, the Lakers guard joined an exclusive club of rookies to have a performance as good as his 17-point, 5-assist, 3-rebound game. The doubters may finally be moving to the believer's corner, where Gilbert Arenas set up camp along with LeBron James and the Lakers a long time back.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas had previously backed Bronny James to be in the ROTY conversation with more game time

The former Wizards star raised eyebrows earlier in March when he said that the former USC guard is good enough to warrant ROTY consideration if he got more playing time. Arenas' statement came on the back of the Lakers guard's impressive run in the G-League.

Ad
"If Bronny James played 36 mpg, he’d average 12 PPG, 4 RPG & 4 APG. He'd be top 5 for ROTY," said Arenas, after a dominant run in the NBA's development league by the Lakers rookie.

While 36 minutes a game in this iteration of the Lakers is a tough ask from the rookie, it is likely now that Bronny will grow into a solid rotation piece for the Lakers with time. Having grown into his own with time, the critics are mighty silent now and the redemption arc of the "Prince" might just be upon us.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी