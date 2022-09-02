“They make me sick, nothing every gets done in New York with the Knicks” - Stephen A. Smith goes on an explosive rant after Knicks miss out on Donovan Mitchell

Stephen A. Smith was dejected just like every other New York Knicks fan after hearing about Donovan Mitchell's trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team from New York had been strongly linked with the three-time All-Star since the start of the offseason.

However, the Utah Jazz were not too satisfied with the deal the Knicks were offering and decided to go with the Cavs to trade Mitchell.

Stephen A. Smith was among the many people who wanted to see Donovan Mitchell in the garden. He was of the opinion that the team needed a star like him to attract other All-Stars in the future.

Smith posted a video on Twitter expressing his disappointment with the franchise after the news about the Cavs acquiring Mitchell became official.

"Every single time man, something goes wrong. I wanted Donovan Mitchell in New York, I shut my mouth, I didn't say a word, I didn't say a word because I didn't want to blow it, I didn't wanna get in the way. You had about 7 or 8 first round picks, you got RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, you got Toppin, you got Immanuel Quickley and you still couldn't get Donovan Mitchell, you still couldn't

He added:

"So once again we go into another season and we still devoid of a star...They make me sick, nothing every gets done in New York with the Knicks, nothing nothing."

The Cleveland Cavaliers offered Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell. The Cavs have certainly added to their firepower by onboarding him.

Playing him alongside a talented bunch of players like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will help them improve massively next season.

Did Donovan Mitchell make the right decision by choosing the Cleveland Cavaliers over the New York Knicks?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The New York Knicks were a side that was very evidently interested in Donovan Mitchell. Many believed that it was just a matter of time before the three-time All-Star returned to play basketball in his hometown. However, he shocked everyone with his decision to move to Cleveland.

If he had decided to go with the New York Knicks as his team, Donovan Mitchell would be the star there. But there was no guarantee of his potential stint at the Garden being successful, as the team has failed to bring together a good unit for a while now.

Having made the decision to play for the Cavs, there are certainly a lot of positives for Donovan Mitchell. Among others, he will get to share the backcourt with Darius Garland, one of the most talented young guards in the league.

With all the talent that is around him, Donovan Mitchell could definitely make the Cavs a side to watch out for next season. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the league.

Having moved to a new team for the first time in his career. It would be interesting to see if he elevates his performance or continues performing at the same level.

