“They have a MVP candidate in my opinion in Chris Paul” – Kendrick Perkins endorses Chris Paul as MVP candidate, believes Phoenix Suns are best team in the NBA

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns continue to be the talk of the basketball world with their impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start to the year, the Suns have quickly become one of the hottest teams in the NBA and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Although the Golden State Warriors have received plenty of national attention with their surprising play to start the year, the Phoenix Suns have been just as impressive if not more.

The team has currently overtaken the Golden State Warriors for the best overall record in the NBA and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. Speaking Friday on ESPN's "First Take," former NBA veteran and current analyst Kendrick Perkins talked about how impressive Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been all year.

"They have a MVP candidate in my opinion in Chris Paul," Perkins said.

Kendrick Perkins praised Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for what they've done so far, but he continued to reiterate that Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been just as impressive. Perkins talked about why the Suns have become one of the top teams in the NBA because of their impressive all-around play and key contributions from some of their offseason acquisitions.

“The Suns are not only the best team in the West, but they’re the best team in the NBA!” Perkins said.

Although a number of other players throughout the NBA have been buzzing when it comes to MVP conversations, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has quietly had a stellar season.

As one of the engines behind the top team in the Western Conference, CP3 has been producing at an impressive level for Phoenix this year. The 36-year-old point guard is currently averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Suns while shooting 49.0% from the field.

It's been a popular story with the Phoenix Suns this year, as it seems as if the national attention to the team's overall success has been a background story.

Although the Golden State Warriors have generated plenty of buzz with their play on the court from stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Phoenix Suns have been right there the whole year and have started to look to be a serious NBA Finals contender out of the West.

The debate between the two teams will continue to heat up as the year progresses, especially with an upcoming showdown on Christmas. Not only will fans be watching to see which teams come out with a win, but they will also be looking at a couple of MVP candidates in Chris Paul and Stephen Curry.

