"They obviously don't care about rest or health, just ratings" - Steve Kerr bluntly slams NBA over Warriors’ exhausting road games schedule

Steve Kerr is known for being one of the most blunt figures in the NBA, having taken strong stances in the face of public and league backlash on multiple instances in the past. With his Golden State Warriors at 10th in the Western Conference, there are various reasons to be frustrated for the experienced coach, but the NBA's jam-packed schedule appears to be top of the list.

The Warriors last played a home game on Feb. 3 against the Orlando Magic and have since been on the road before they head back to the Bay for the All-Star Weekend. Over 10 days, the Warriors have played six road games with two separate back-to-backs.

When questioned about the availability of his veterans following this grueling stretch, Kerr aired his concerns about player fitness and safety. Kerr was visibly irritated after their 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

"We'll talk to Rick (Celebrini) after the tough back-to-back," Kerr said. "That's why it makes this loss even more frustrating. We get into Houston at three o'clock, whatever it is, because the NBA in its infinite wisdom makes us play an 8:45 game. They clearly don't care about rest or player health. Just ratings, and all that stuff. So, I get it. Everyone's gotta do it. The whole league's got to do it."

With aging stars like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green leading their playoff push, coach Kerr has had some difficult decisions over the past few games, and the All-Star Weekend couldn't have come at a better time for the Dubs.

Steve Kerr had recently questioned the league about the placement of the trade deadline, too

This isn't even the first instance of the Golden State Warriors coach raising a concern against the league over the past month, having previously spoken about the placement of the trade deadline in mid-February.

Steve Kerr's point in this instance was that the league could handle the all-important trade deadline better so that the awkward scenarios involving players finding out about trades out of nowhere close to games are avoided.

Kerr suggested moving the deadline to coincide with the All-Star Weekend so that things are at a standstill and players can get more time to process trades. The trade deadline usually coincides with a busy time in the league when teams scramble for a playoff run.

The Warriors coach seems to believe that the heavy movement of players close to the deadline hinders the psyche of players and teams alike.

That makes two concerns raised by Kerr, also the coach of the US Men's National Basketball Team. Whether the league will heed the demands of the coaches remains to be seen, but Steve Kerr is unlikely to be the only one who believes the fixture congestion poses a real issue to the health and welfare of the players.

Adam Silver and the NBA may have a decision on their hands if more coaches and team officials raise concerns about the lack of rest for players. After all, the product does lose value if the injuries and load management issues trend upwards across the league.

