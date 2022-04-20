“They’re doing this against basically Jokic by himself” - Shannon Sharpe believes the Golden State Warriors can’t get much credit for their playoff form, says they’re doing what they’re supposed to do

The Golden State Warriors are riding high after a pair of impressive performances against the Denver Nuggets which see them lead the series 2-0.

Coming into the NBA Playoffs, there were some concerns about which version of the Golden State team would show up in the first round. After impressing with their play throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors have had to deal with a number of injuries and look to be struggling to get their groove back.

It didn't take long for that concern to be wiped clear, as Golden State took a 2-0 lead in the series after a pair of eye-opening wins over the Denver Nuggets. Although superstar big man Nikola Jokic has continued to impress, the shorthanded Nuggets roster has not been able to slow down the Warriors' explosive offense.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that Golden State's performance shouldn't receive too much credit because they are basically playing against just Jokic.

"The Warriors are doing what they're supposed to do. They're the better team. I can't give them too much credit because they're doing this against Jokić by himself."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "The Warriors are doing what they're supposed to do. They're the better team. I can't give them too much credit because they're doing this against Jokić by himself." "The Warriors are doing what they're supposed to do. They're the better team. I can't give them too much credit because they're doing this against Jokić by himself."— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/3TvkqNsHIz

Golden State Warriors continue to heat up in the NBA Playoffs

Golden State Warriors wing Jordan Poole

It hasn't taken long for the Golden State Warriors to make their presence felt in the NBA Playoffs. Although the Warriors are going up against a short-handed Denver Nuggets team, the team still looks to be finding their rhythm again. With Golden State firing on all cylinders, there's no denying that they have the ability to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.

Golden State took the basketball world by storm earlier in the year as they exploded out of the gates to take position as the top overall seed in the Western Conference. After a pair of injuries to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that led to an extended absence from the team, the Warriors looked to be struggling to re-gain their momentum. Now, it looks as if the pieces are quickly coming back together and Golden State finds itself just two wins away from moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



59 PTS

19-29 FG

10-17 3-PT FG



UNREAL. Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games59 PTS19-29 FG10-17 3-PT FGUNREAL. Jordan Poole in his first two career playoff games 🌊💧 59 PTS💧 19-29 FG💧 10-17 3-PT FGUNREAL. https://t.co/NE3xZjQlrO

While the Warriors have a number of dangerous players, such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, third-year wing Jordan Poole has become one of the most dangerous rising stars in the NBA.

After struggling to find a role with the roster, Poole has become another dangerous asset for Golden State off the bench. He's been sensational for Golden State against the Nuggets in the first round. In his first two games, Poole has gone on to post averages of 29.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 65.5% from the field and 58.8% from three-point range.

Edited by Arnav