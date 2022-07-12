“They’re a better fit and Steph’s gonna probably have like 62 points” - Shannon Sharpe believes a duo of Steph Curry and LeBron James will win more rings than a Magic Johnson-Michael Jordan duo

Shannon Sharpe said LeBron James and Steph Curry would be a better duo than Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. He cited Curry's shooting ability and James' IQ for support.

Analyst believes Steph Curry would score 62 against Michael Jordan

Sharpe outlines:

"[LeBron and Curry] a better fit, and Steph’s gonna probably have like 62 points”

The NBA world has recently been debating whether LeBron James and Steph Curry would win more rings than Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Undeniably, these are four of the greatest players in NBA history. But because outside shooting has become more dominant, Sharpe says Curry and James would have the edge.

Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player of all time, and Magic Johnson is often considered the best point guard of all time.

The debate gained intrigue from the comparisons of LBJ to MJ and Curry to Magic.

Steph Curry's outside shooting could make the difference. MJ's defense may slow him down, but Curry has no limits from deep. The more pressure he receives, the craftier he gets to gain the space he needs, which isn't much.

Sharpe also said LeBron and Curry would have more chemistry than Jordan and Magic.

James and Curry have played together in All-Star games, showcasing their chemistry. Curry owns behind the line and James owns within it.

LeBron's size would benefit him and Curry. His physicality might be too much in the matchup. Though MJ and Magic are strong defensively, pressing LeBron would just make things easier for Steph and vice versa.

The trouble for Jordan and Magic comes from the lack of outside shooting. Johnson is the assist king and would provide endless opportunities for Jordan. But Curry and James doing the same thing, in addition to outside shooting, could trouble the MJ duo.

Michael Jordan proved he can score in any way he so chooses within the three-point line, but LeBron is more physically dominant. MJ did, however, play against the Bad Boy Pistons, so it might not matter.

