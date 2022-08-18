“They’re bringing in players who are a day later, dollar short” - NBA analyst says the New York Knicks seem like a disaster every year

Rob Parker believes the New York Knicks are a disaster each year due to always needing to change up their squad. He said the organization has a bad habit of bringing in players who are past their prime.

Parker said on his podcast:

"They’re bringing in players who are a day later, dollar short. That’s mostly what the Knicks have done.”

The New York Knicks are a ‘disaster’

The New York Knicks are reportedly in talks with the Utah Jazz to acquire three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Over the past couple of years, New York has been building a rather fine unit. Players like RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Derrick Rose have rounded into a confident group. Younger stars like Obi Toppin have been enjoying themselves, playing well alongside veteran company.

Even so, the Knicks are looking to potentially cut up their team in order to get Mitchell. The addition would be a good one, but at what cost?

Rob Parker said the Knicks are always in disaster mode, making dicey trades and quick moves to get players who have fallen past their prime.

“Every year, it seems like a disaster," Parker said. "And every year, they’re trying something else. … Like, they brought in Tracy McGrady after the fact, and they bringing guys like that.”

Mitchell is in no way like a post-prime McGrady. However, cutting up a team or its future for a star who did not prove fruitful alongside a defensive great like Rudy Gobert could be troublesome.

It could be a risk worth taking for Mitchell, as he is a wonderful offensive threat and contributor to the whole unit.

But again, the New York Knicks have spent some time gathering their footing back, and last season they looked to be walking straight for once.

Instead of stumbling around and clawing at old heads past their prime, the team looked to be rolling with what they had.

Last season, they missed the playoffs with a 37-45 record. It's nothing to be proud of, but developing that learning experience together is important.

As Parker said, the Knicks often do not give their players elongated time to find that footing. Sacrificing parts of their core for past-prime players has been a problem.

Mitchell is only 25, so it seems the franchise may have refined its train of thought going forward. If the Knicks hope to make the waves they need to, keeping some of their core who can develop alongside someone like Mitchell will be important.

Tilting the squad to acquire Mitchell is also only going to leave him in the same position he was in Utah. The Knicks need to stay whole enough to entice Mitchell to want to come play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein