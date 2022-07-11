"They’re calling you the next LeBron, stuff like that; Ain’t nobody’s gonna be the next LeBron!" - Andrew Wiggins recalls the pressure of being the No. 1 pick coming from Canada

Andrew Wiggins recently turned heads in the NBA Finals. He played a huge role for the Golden State Warriors in beating the Boston Celtics. “Wiggs” was arguably the second-best player in the championship series after Steph Curry.

Before being dubbed "the Warriors’ reclaim project," Wiggins was a highly-touted freshman out of Kansas. Heading into the 2014 NBA draft, he was heralded as the next LeBron James. He was picked ahead of future superstars Joel Embiid and a certain Nikola Jokic.

On an episode of Point Forward, the former Rookie of the Year revealed his thought process as the No.1 pick of that draft:

“There was definitely pressure, especially being from Canada, just knowing the whole city is watching, the whole country is watching, the whole country wants you to do good."

"They’re calling you the next LeBron, stuff like that. Ain’t nobody’s gonna be the next LeBron! That’s 1 of 1. I’m there, trying to do the best I could in Minnesota.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers were slated to pick first in that draft, which meant that Andrew Wiggins could have started his NBA career on LeBron James' former team. There was also the added pressure brought on by fellow Canadian and former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett.

Bennett turned out to be a big-time bust, one of the worst picks in NBA history. Cleveland couldn’t afford to draft another dud, which only put more pressure on Andrew Wiggins.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The high-flying forward will get a fresh start in the Bay



From B/R x Andrew Wiggins was the consensus No. 1 pick in 2014The high-flying forward will get a fresh start in the BayFrom B/R x @AmericanExpress Andrew Wiggins was the consensus No. 1 pick in 2014The high-flying forward will get a fresh start in the BayFrom B/R x @AmericanExpress https://t.co/zzRARpDcI1

When LeBron James decided he was done with the Miami Heat and returned to his hometown team, it seemed he and Wiggins would be teammates. That scenario never happened. The Cavs, in order to accommodate “King James,” traded the two Canadians to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love.

While Cleveland went on to make four straight NBA Finals appearances with James, Love and Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins toiled futilely in Minnesota. In almost five seasons with the Timberwolves, he was often called a mini-bust after seemingly failing to live up to the hype.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Andrew Wiggins was main piece Timberwolves acquired from Cavaliers in trade for Kevin Love. Here’s how they stack up http://t.co/YfLf52N2KW Andrew Wiggins was main piece Timberwolves acquired from Cavaliers in trade for Kevin Love. Here’s how they stack up http://t.co/YfLf52N2KW

Wiggins averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists with the Timberwolves. He also gained the reputation of being a good scorer who couldn’t be the franchise player of the team. The Golden State Warriors, however, coveted him from afar and grabbed the chance to get him via the Kevin Durant trade.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP 🏽 Andrew Wiggins led the 2022 playoffs in Plus Minus with +140 in 22 games Andrew Wiggins led the 2022 playoffs in Plus Minus with +140 in 22 games 🙌🏽 https://t.co/0WiTFHapnl

Playing alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has unlocked the player many thought he would become. He may not be LeBron James material, but he is certainly an elite talent who just got his first All-Star start.

Andrew Wiggins is poised to get better for the Golden State Warriors

Bigger things are expected from Andrew Wiggins next season. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

After an incredible playoffs and even better NBA Finals, Andrew Wiggins’ confidence is at an all-time high. He has found a niche in Golden State that he never had with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already predicted an even better campaign by the 26-year-old forward next season.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Andrew Wiggins quite literally rose to the occasion for the Warriors in the playoffs Andrew Wiggins quite literally rose to the occasion for the Warriors in the playoffs 😂nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

“Two-Way Wiggs” was able to showcase his defensive skills. They jumped out in the postseason against Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. After losing Gary Payton II in free agency, Wiggins is expected to take on an even more prominent role guarding the best players in the NBA.

Wiggins’ ability to put the ball on the floor and drive is an essential element of the Warriors’ offense. Although Steph Curry can be counted on to do that, he doesn’t have Wiggins’ length and athleticism.

Chris Montano @gswchris andrew wiggins took it personal this year andrew wiggins took it personal this year https://t.co/xXNAYtVz3U

In his last two full seasons playing for Steve Kerr, Wiggins’ outside shooting has significantly improved. He shot 38% last year and 39.3% this year. If he can keep that up, Golden State’s offense is going to be a nightmare to defend against.

