“They’re not going to risk their entire future on LeBron’s next year” - Skip Bayless believes the LA Lakers will be stuck with 9x All-Star, says “beggars can’t be choosers”

The LA Lakers have a Russell Westbrook problem. The point guard, who had a mediocre season, will be the second-highest paid player in the entire league next year. Due to his salary, no team wants to trade for him.

The Lakers have been involved in several trade discussions this summer, yet they haven't made any significant moves.

Bleacher Report recently published a list of five "brutal" Russell Westbrook trades the Lakers should consider making this summer. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed these trades and how likely they will happen.

Bayless shared his thoughts on "Undisputed," and it is clear that he's not optimistic regarding any of the proposed trades.

"You are stuck with him and beggars cannot be choosers," the NBA analyst said. "The problem is every one of these trade scenarios, all five of them, involve multiple draft picks. ... They're not going to risk their entire future on LeBron's next year because LeBron won't be here in 2027 and 2029."

The LA Lakers won the championship two years ago but have since been underwhelming. They will have to trade Russell Westbrook to be competitive, but this is unlikely to happen.

The only thing that makes Russell Westbrook's contract tradeable is that it's in its final year. However, his $47.1 million salary discourages teams from pursuing trades with the Lakers.

The point guard averaged 18.5 points per game last season, the third-lowest mark of his career. He was a below-average scorer, and his 3-point shooting was poor.

In today's NBA, many teams look for 3-point specialists who can play decent defense. Russell Westbrook can't do either of these things. This skill set is why the LA Lakers must include first-round draft picks to trade him.

Jeannie Buss and Rob Pelinka don't want to trade away the Lakers' future for the possibility of winning another ring. This preference could cause problems with LeBron James as he approaches the end of his career.

Finding a suitor for Westbrook will be extremely difficult, which is why he might stay on the team for next season.

LA Lakers could trade Westbrook to Indiana Pacers

Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers could trade the point guard to the Indiana Pacers. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and T.J. McConnell to the City of Angels.

On the other hand, the Pacers would receive Westbrook, Austin Reeves and both the 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks. Sharpe would also include Talen Horton-Tucker in the trade package.

NBA Stream 🏀 @_nbastream_ Lakers and Pacers have discussed a trade involving Buddy Hield and Talen Horton-Tucker.



Indiana had no interest in LA’s offer for both Hield and Turner. Lakers and Pacers have discussed a trade involving Buddy Hield and Talen Horton-Tucker.Indiana had no interest in LA’s offer for both Hield and Turner. https://t.co/aihZb9enRj

Buddy Hield would be fantastic for the LA Lakers as they desperately need a great 3-point shooter. Myles Turner is another excellent piece as his interior defense and rebounding would drastically improve the team.

The Pacers would clear up cap space and possibly discuss a contract buyout with Westbrook. They would receive two valuable draft picks that would help them in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far