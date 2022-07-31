“They’re set up to be in that tier for 5 years, I wouldn’t be sacrificing that” - NBA analyst questions if Kevin Durant makes the Boston Celtics better

The Boston Celtics have reportedly shown interest in Kevin Durant. While most of the league believes it will tremendously increase their chances of winning, ESPN's Tim Bontemps thinks otherwise.

The Celtics will have to move Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to get Durant, based on the Brooklyn Nets' demands. Although that trade has an upside, it does not cancel out the downside.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharaniaBoston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player https://t.co/qTvOQezcx3

The Celtics have had relative success with their current team. The bulk of the credit goes to Jayson Tatum. However, Brown and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year made significant contributions.

On "The Hoop Collective," the panel of Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Bontemps discussed the potential KD to Boston trade. Bontemps believes the Celtics will fare better in the long run without Durant. He said:

"I'm also on the record of saying I wouldn't do this trade if I was the Celtics, which I understand is maybe a minority position. But, I look at this Celtics team, and as MacMahon said, the most valuable thing you can find in the league right now are young two-way wing players, and the Celtics have built this team around two of them."

After giving kudos to Brad Stevens for doing what is best for the team, which is building around Tatum and Brown, he continued:

"This team has been built around those two guys, and they have a chance, to me, to be a championship-level team for the next five to seven years, assuming that Jaylen resigns.

"And I'm not giving that up even to take on Kevin Durant at this point, as great as Durant is, given the injury concerns you have, given the age concerns you have, and given the fact that the Celtics are already to me one of the three or four best teams in the league.

"For me, ultimately, I wouldn't be doing it because if you look at the past, the teams that have made this kind of trade, to get a guy like Kevin Durant, you're a team that's not in the very top tier, that's trying to get in the top tier.

"So, it's worth taking the risk, because obviously there's some risk there, to dramatically alter your team to get this guy. For me, the Celtics are already in that tier, and they're set up to be in that tier for five years, I wouldn't be sacrificing that."

Can Kevin Durant help the Boston Celtics win championship No. 18?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

KD is an elite talent and will undoubtedly make any team better. The Celtics have been starved of the level of success they are used to and would love to get back to that level.

Although the Celtics are not assured an NBA title with KD, they will be one of the top teams. They got to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals through several Game 7's. Their journey could have been easier if Durant had been on the team.

The Golden State Warriors were in a similar position after their historic loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. Durant's addition made the difference, making their 2017 team one of the greatest in league history.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp In a battle between two of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled, who you got coming out on top? 🤔



1998 Bulls vs. 2017 Warriors In a battle between two of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled, who you got coming out on top? 🤔1998 Bulls vs. 2017 Warriors https://t.co/sYx7LOHQoi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far