"They say Bron picking a team" - Damian Lillard dishes 3 indispensable players on Team USA for Olympics 2024

When it comes to the best scorers in the NBA today, Damian Lillard is considered one of them for his impeccable shotmaking ability.

Outside the trade conversations involving the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat, Lillard still performed well in the previous season. In 58 games, he averaged 32.2 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists.

Be that as it may, Lillard was honest when he talked about the possibility of LeBron James playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, as per the "BACKONFIGG" show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They say Bron picking a team," Lillard said. "They got a whole process to pick the team. So, we'll see. I think the only ones that could be like, 'I'm going' is LeBron, Steph and KD. They are the only ones that could be like, 'I'm going. I'm on the team.' Everybody else? We gonna see if we want you."

From Lillard's comments, he sees only three NBA players who are indispensable when it comes to being part of Team USA in next year's Olympics. Those players are James, the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Suns' Kevin Durant.

With the possibility of those three players playing in one team, that gives USA Basketball three of the NBA's top players. It would certainly upgrade the roster that played in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Damian Lillard talks about the possibility of joining Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lillard posted 11.2 ppg (38.3% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 3.2 apg. He was one of the main contributors to the team's path to the gold medal.

On the "BACKONFIGG" show, Lillard briefly talked about the possibility of representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The first time I was playing in the Olympics, I had a bad abdomen injury," Lillard said. "I would wanna do it just to get a healthy one in because I was hurt. I ended up having surgery right after that.

"But just to get a healthy one in, being able to play with all of them, "being able to step outside my role in the NBA and just be able to catch-and-shoot, get up and down, have some fun, that'd be cool. I really don't know. I got kids. That's time-consuming to be doing all of that."