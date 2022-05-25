"They sent the message that they're the team to beat within the Eastern Conference" - Stephen A. Smith opines Miami Heat will have to be flawless if they want to come out of the East

The Miami Heat suffered their second blow-out defeat against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, losing 82-102 in Game 4. The series is now level at two wins apiece, with both teams having won one game on the road.

The Celtics played with heart in Game 4, as they wanted to prevent a 3-1 deficit at any cost. Jayson Tatum scored a game-leading 31 points, along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III chipped in with 37 combined points.

Meanwhile, the Heat struggled to find consistent offense, with their starters totaling just 18 points collectively. Stephen A. Smith of “First Take” recognized the Celtics’ strength, while pointing out gaps in the Miami Heat unit, as he said:

“Well, to me, they [Celtics] sent the message that they're the team to beat within the Eastern Conference, and the Miami Heat don't have enough. They've [Heat] got to be fully loaded, 100% healthy to have a chance in this series.”

Jimmy Butler was not rested for the game, despite missing a big chunk of the previous game with inflammation in his right knee. He finished with just six points, shooting only 21.4% from the field.

The majority of players on the Miami Heat roster have dealt with physical health issues in the playoffs, playing through muscle strains and soreness. Kyle Lowry, who has been on and off during the playoffs, was disappointing as well. He added just three points to the team’s score in Game 4.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Game 4 is one to forget for the Miami Heat's starting five. Game 4 is one to forget for the Miami Heat's starting five. https://t.co/B9Vp1Bb4Bc

Stephen A. Smith predicted the length of the series, as he said:

“I still see this going seven games. I think that the Boston Celtics ultimately escape with this series in the seventh game win in Miami. I think both teams will protect their home court over the next two games, but Miami doesn't appear to have enough.”

The Heat finished at the top of the Eastern Conference at the conclusion of the regular season by maximizing their defensive prowess.

However, the Celtics have been more than brilliant as a team this season. They have found a way to be effective on both ends, with multiple players contributing consistently. However, it is too early to write off the Miami Heat in this series.

The Miami Heat’s offensive firepower has paled in comparison to the Celtics’

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are two defensively strong teams who have rightfully reached the conference finals. But when it comes to offense, the Celtics possess a lot more reliable options compared to the Heat.

To make matters worse, Butler’s knee issue has automatically raised expectations from others within their roster. Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro haven’t been as effective as many thought they would be. This has left just Bam Adebayo, who has been able to take some weight off of Butler’s shoulders.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



After sitting the second half of Game 3, Jimmy Butler scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting in Game 4.



“Nothing to do with my knee.”



has more: How hurt are the Heat?After sitting the second half of Game 3, Jimmy Butler scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting in Game 4.“Nothing to do with my knee.” @joevardon has more: theathletic.com/3330142/?sourc… How hurt are the Heat?After sitting the second half of Game 3, Jimmy Butler scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting in Game 4.“Nothing to do with my knee.”@joevardon has more: theathletic.com/3330142/?sourc… https://t.co/21DC6n44QJ

With the series level at the moment, the Heat will need to generate offense right from tip-off. The pace of the game will play a major role.

Edited by Adam Dickson