"They were telling us, ‘Don’t say anything’" - Steph Curry reveals his contacts in the Biden administration rebuffed an offer to help with regards to Brittney Griner's Russia debacle

Stephen Curry is not happy with the U.S. government.

According to Rolling Stone writer Matt Sullivan, the Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champion had his recent attempt to help free WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison denied by president Joe Biden's administration.

Sullivan outlined in his Rolling Stone article that Curry was given this response when he reached out to president Biden:

“They were telling us, ‘Don’t say anything’”

Steph Curry has been active in attempts to shed light on the current Brittney Griner situation in Russia since her detainment.

Griner was arrested by Russian authorities for being in possession of cannabis oil in her hand luggage when she arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17.

Her trial began on July 1st, and she pleaded guilty six days later on July 7th. She was sentenced to nine years in prison on August 4.

Griner was selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9 center has averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game tog along with a 56.0 shooting percentage over a span of nine seasons and 254 games with the franchise.

“We cannot stop fighting for her.”

Steph Curry wore Griner’s jersey to the 2022 ESPYs and spoke candidly about the situation while at the podium.

He ended his Espys speech chanting “We Are BG" in unison with WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

"We cannot stop fighting for her. We cannot stop believing for her. And we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely."



Curry continues to use his platform and status as a worldwide sensation to raise awareness about Griner's controversial imprisonment in Russia.

His criticism of the Biden administration (albeit indirectly) is significant when looking at it from his perspective. He has nothing to personally gain from attaching his name to such a politically charged issue, and risks impacting his reputation and sponsorship revenue by pushing the envelope on controversial matters.

The 34-year old has mostly kept his mouth shut about political issues throughout his career, but changed the narrative in recent years when he personally condemned Donald Trump and endorsed Biden as president prior to the 2020 election.

It remains to be seen whether his continued efforts will have any impact on Brittney Griner's status moving forward. One thing you can guarantee is that he will not give up until she is back in the United States surrounded by friends, family, loved ones and teammates.

