"They thought they were in a catbird seat in terms of getting Donovan Mitchell" - NBA insider reveals why Eastern Conference team pulled out of Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell in one of the most surprising trades of the NBA offseason.

Mitchell was linked to the New York Knicks since the end of the 2021-22 regular season. However, Danny Ainge was not too happy with what the Knicks had to offer.

While discussing the trade on "The Hoops Collective Podcast," Tim Bontemps made some interesting points as to how the Knicks failed to sign the three-time All-Star. He stated that the team from New York believed that they were the only team that had the draft capital to execute the deal. The Cavaliers saw this as a chance and bought Mitchell to Cleveland.

Bontemps, while talking about the trade, stated:

"As we've went through the whole process, the Knicks have had the most capital to put in a trade from a draft standpoint and we've also consistently heard the Knicks were not willing to put in all that draft capital or even at times necessarily a lot of it because they thought they were in a catbird seat in terms of getting Donovan Mitchell."

He went on to add:

"To me, Clevleand looked at this like Minnesota did..."Hey look we gotta take a huge swing here, we've got Darius Garland, we could pair two All-Star guards together.

As part of the Mitchell trade, the Cavaliers also had to let go of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. However, the franchise in return has got a player who is one of the best young players in the league.

Donovan Mitchell is a prolific scorer and adding him to the roster will increase the Cavaliers' offensive firepower.

Playing him alongside Darius Garland will help the Cavs massively as both of them can wreck havoc on defense.

Mitchell also has experience playing in the playoffs. If he can fit in well with the team, the Cavs could become a side worth reckoning with in the East.

How big is the Donovan Mitchell trade for the Cavs?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell has made it to the All-Star game three years running now. He has a high ceiling and a move to Cleveland could certainly prove to be the right choice for him. The team has a great bunch of youngsters. They were stunning throughout last season but faltered towards the end due to lack of playoff experience.

Having traded for Mitchell, they now have a player that can keep the ship sailing smoothly. Although he is still young, he has exactly what the Cavs lack.

The East has some big teams in the form of the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. However, this trade will certainly help the Cavs stand out. They are yet to make it to the playoffs since LeBron James' exit.

