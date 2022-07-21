“They’ve got the deepest roster in the NBA” - Kendrick Perkins says Laker Nation should be worried about the LA Clippers potentially winning the NBA championship

Kendrick Perkins praised the LA Clippers, outlining that their squad depth could pose a problem for the LA Lakers.

The Lakers ended last season in disappointment as the Clippers continued to strengthen their squad. As a result, a new champion may take over LA basketball.

Perkins said:

“When you look at the Clippers, they’ve got the deepest roster in the NBA.”

After the LA Lakers loaded up their roster last season, championship talks started as soon as their roster changes did.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, their trades did not pan out as hoped and the squad was left unable to make the playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins believes the LA Clippers should be worrying the Laker Nation for Los Angeles’ new championship team. He continued:

“When you look at the most important position in the NBA, the wing position, the Clippers are loaded … They have elite guard play … They have one of the best coaches, if not the best coach in the game.”

The LA Clippers do have a formidable squad going forward. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George running the floor together has proved fruitful for the squad up to this point, but not fruitful enough.

The team is yet to win a championship with Leonard and George running the floor together, but Perkins believes this may change in the coming season.

Even players like Draymond Green, someone who has a distaste for the Clippers, conceded they have a competitive roster.

Green has explained in the past:

"Ty Lue is arguably one of the best coaches in the NBA," Draymond said on a podcast episode with JJ Redick. "Arguably the best. Someone can make that argument. And then they have great players. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the guys they're filling in around them."

Draymond Green was seen poking fun at the LA Clippers during this year's ESPYS, embedded below in the tweet.

Draymond with the jokes at the "I'm live from LA, home of seven professional teams — and the Clippers."Draymond with the jokes at the @ESPYS "I'm live from LA, home of seven professional teams — and the Clippers." Draymond with the jokes at the @ESPYS 😂 https://t.co/K3HWBneo2x

Green was merely joking around as he continued on to elaborate about the squad:

"You go pull a trade and get Robert Covington and Norman Powell, you already have Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, they're a real threat. Batum probably will re-sign there. That's a real threat and a problem. They're a threat and a problem."

Kendrick Perkins may be right. The Laker nation should be worried about a new champion in LA.

