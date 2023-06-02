"Think we're doing a good job"- Jamal Murray is proud of Nuggets home record as they stay undefeated in the NBA Finals

Jamal Murray gloated over the Denver Nuggets' perfect home record in the playoffs after they extended it 9-0 following their 103-94 win over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets have been clinical at home this postseason, feeding off the fans' energy, who have desperately awaited the team's first finals appearance.

Murray had a cheeky response when asked about the team's stellar run at home this postseason. Here's what he said:

"Have we lost Game 1? Oh... Think we're doing a great job."

Here's the clip from this epic post-game press conference reaction:

The Nuggets took care of homecourt against the Heat by putting up a near-perfect performance through three quarters. They outscored the Heat by 24 points towards the end of the third. Jamal Murray played a significant role in giving the Nuggets the early advantage, tallying 18 of his 27 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting.

He finished with 10 assists on the night, delivering a solid performance offensively by getting to his spots and creating for others. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic debuted in the finals with a triple-double, tallying 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Denver Nuggets also played with great intensity defensively, constantly switching and limiting the Miami Heat from getting easy looks, especially in the paint. Jamal Murray and Co. also rode behind the crowd support to fend off a 24-13 Heat run, which cut their lead to nine points with nearly two and a half minutes left.

Jamal Murray and Denver Nuggets must continue their perfect record in Game 2

Every game is crucial in the playoffs. However, the ones on the home floor are even more important, especially for teams with the homecourt advantage in a series. The Denver Nuggets took care of it in Game 1, but they need to replicate that in Sunday's Game 2.

This series may come down to which teams remain perfect on their home floor in the grand scheme of things. The Miami Heat are lethal on their homecourt, and it wouldn't take them much to shockingly take a 3-1 lead by the end of Game 4 if they manage to steal one on the road in Game 2. The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in a similar position, and so did the New York Knicks.

The Heat also had a perfect home record until the Celtics won twice in Miami's last series with their backs against the walls. Their Game 4 win was clinical, but Game 6 came down to Derrick White tipping the final shot off a Marcus Smart miss from 3-point range with 0.1 seconds left.

Entering Miami with a 1-1 lead could be unfamiliar territory for the Nuggets, as they have begun every series up 2-0 so far. It will be interesting to see if Jamal Murray and Co. can continue their dominant run against a gritty Heat team at home on Sunday.

