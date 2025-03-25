"This could be an audition": Ex-Maverick gets 100% real about Anthony Davis' future in Dallas amid trade rumors

Anthony Davis has been the subject of two blockbuster trades throughout his career and Chandler Parsons isn't ruling out the prospect of a third one. The former Mavericks wing, while assessing the situation at Dallas and discussing the future of the franchise, suggested that not shutting out Davis for the rest of the season could be aimed at raising his trade value ahead of the off-season.

AD, the big name who moved to Dallas as part of the earth-shattering Luka Doncic trade between the Lakers and the Mavericks, returned to the lineup on Monday after a six-week absence due to an injury he suffered on his Mavs debut.

With the team also missing Kyrie Irving and heading for a tank, the decision to clear Davis to play was the basis of debate on Tuesday's episode of the 'Run it Back' show, which featured Parsons.

"He has got the most to prove. This dude wants to show the fanbase that 'look, I'm dominant. I am worth the trade. I know everyone's still upset about you lost your baby,'" said Parsons, describing Anthony Davis' situation at Dallas. "He wants to play. And you heard the reports saying that the Mavs didn't want him to come back. AD's camp wants him to come back."

Expand Tweet

As a player and a competitor, you have to respect AD wanting to be on the floor. Again, then there's rumors that they're going to trade him. Can they trade him if he's not hurt? Could this be an audition for him to show teams this summer that "look, he is healthy"? added Parsons, suggesting that the Mavericks could look to trade Anthony Davis in the summer.

While Mavericks GM Nico Harrison did describe the trade for Anthony Davis as a win-now move, the events that have unfolded since have left Dallas in an unenviable position. The team finds itself lost and directionless, and if the franchise opts for a reboot, Chandler Parsons's theory may just prove right.

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks could miss the postseason altogether as things stand

The Mavericks are 11th in the West with a 35-37 record. If the team does not climb the standings, it risks not even making the Play-in tournament, which is a far cry from Nico Harrison's plans for a Luka Doncic-less future.

All is not lost, though, as the Mavericks are only 0.5 games behind the ninth-place Sacramento Kings in the chase for a Playoff spot. With a fit Davis, the team could endear themselves to their fans and prove a point regarding their capabilities going forward by securing a Playoff spot through the Playoff tournament.

AD is in action on his return to the Mavericks lineup. (Credits: Getty)

However, the pertinent point raised by Chandler Parsons still lingers large on the team. With an aging and often injured core of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, could the team pivot towards a rebuild with Davis as one of the prized trade offerings?

