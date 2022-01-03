"This CHANGE has to happen now" - LeBron James wants high school games in Ohio to be played at the same pace as they are in California

LeBron James, who just celebrated his 37th birthday and is already in his 19th season playing pro ball, still keeps track of Ohio high school basketball. The former celebrated teenage phenom previously played junior basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. Since jumping from high school to the NBA, the thorny shot clock issue in his home state remains a hot debate.

The LA Lakers franchise player recently commented on good friend and Saint Ignatius High School basketball coach Cameron Joyce’s latest shot clock observation. After playing a few games in California, where the 35-second shot clock is enforced, Joyce tweeted that Ohio should adopt the same rule.

Here’s LeBron James’ emphatic response to Cam Joyce’s ardent plea to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA):

“I ABSOLUTELY AGREE!!! I played HS ball in Ohio and my boys play ball in Cali. The pace of the game is simply better and actually enhances the kids' minds! This CHANGE has to happen now in Ohio ASAP!”

California is one of nine states that are using a 35-second shot clock in high school games. LeBron James’ kids, Bronny and Bryce James, play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, California. As such, his young ballers have gotten used to the limited time for every ball possession.

The basketball G.O.A.T candidate is certainly qualified to give an assessment in the shot clock debate. He played without one back in his day and has been monitoring his sons' games with the shot clock implemented in the youngsters' games.

In LeBron James’ time and up until this point, Ohio hasn’t adopted the use of a shot clock in high school basketball games. The announcement by the National Federation of State High School Associations allowing the use of shot clocks if the state agrees to it could change Ohio basketball.

LeBron James’ appeal for a change in Ohio high school basketball could just remain a plea if the OHSAA does not budge. One of the biggest concerns about the refusal to use a shot clock is the possible results of mismatches. An overmatched team can lose by a ton of points if there is a time limit to every possession.

The reasons for the non-use of shot clocks also include staffing and cost. LeBron James’ words have a ton of influence, but it’ll likely take more discussion for his pleading to bear fruit.

What’s next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are now 19-19 after back-to-back wins.

The LA Lakers are currently on a five-game homestand. They are unbeaten so far, with back-to-back wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming up on their schedule are games against the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James led the Lakers to two consecutive wins and helped push the team’s record to 19-19. Despite the modest winning streak, the LA Lakers still have much to figure out. They beat the Blazers, who have one of the worst defenses and struggled badly against the Wolves without two of their top three players.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James 19th season:



28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 LeBron James 19th season:28.5 PPG — highest since 201052.3 FG% — highest since 201837.4 3P% — highest since 201420.2 FGA — highest since 20081.8 SPG — highest since 20121.1 BPG — highest since 2009 https://t.co/hIzMl06QiO

The Lakers’ schedule is only going to become tougher as the season goes on. LeBron James is already playing more minutes than what should be required for a team stacked with former All-Stars. The 17x All-Star is still defying Father Time, but will badly need all the help he can get to turn their season around.

