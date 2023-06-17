“This disrespectful as hell to Magic” – NBA fans react to Lakers' all-time top 5 important players by Jeannie Buss 

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. Over the years, the Purple and Gold uniform has been worn by some of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

From James Worthy to Kobe Bryant. Kareem-Abdul Jabbar to Shaquille O'Neal. And, of course, Magic Johnson to LeBron James. Countless legends have wowed Lakers fans throughout the history of the NBA.

Basketball royalty usually finds its way to the Los Angeles Lakers at one point or another, or at least, most of them do. That's why trying to pinpoint the five All-Time most-important members of the franchise is a frivolous act.

Yet, Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss tried to do just that, much to the chagrin of basketball fans around the globe.

NBAinthezone™️ @NBAinthezone Jeannie Buss' all-time 5 most important Lakers.



1. Kobe Bryant

2. Kareem Abdul Jabbar

3. LeBron James

4. Earvin Johnson

Here's how the fans reacted:

President Curry. @Curry4daW @NBAinthezone This disrespectful as hell to Magic lmaooo. Kareem ain win a damn thing until he fell in they lap. @NBAinthezone This disrespectful as hell to Magic lmaooo. Kareem ain win a damn thing until he fell in they lap.

𝗕𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘🚨 @bmoretalks_ball



Authentically Mike @HeavyLeeT1 @NBAinthezone Magic is no doubt the most important Laker ever. He & Larry Bird are probably the most important players in NBA History, for the attention they brought to the NBA and being the foundation for what it has become financially @NBAinthezone Magic is no doubt the most important Laker ever. He & Larry Bird are probably the most important players in NBA History, for the attention they brought to the NBA and being the foundation for what it has become financially

Twon95 @YoungRaww95 @NBAinthezone The audacity of Jeanie for this list. The lakers don’t win those championships without Phil Jackson. Earvin Magic Johnson was the SHOWTIME LAKERS. Without Shaq do they win a championship at all? The most dominant force. Jerry West the logo? To have Bron top 5 is crazy to me. @NBAinthezone The audacity of Jeanie for this list. The lakers don’t win those championships without Phil Jackson. Earvin Magic Johnson was the SHOWTIME LAKERS. Without Shaq do they win a championship at all? The most dominant force. Jerry West the logo? To have Bron top 5 is crazy to me.

Dhabitat @johnnydahahabra @NBAinthezone I’m a huge Lebron fan and even I think Jerry West and Shaq should be here instead of him @NBAinthezone I’m a huge Lebron fan and even I think Jerry West and Shaq should be here instead of him

Maurice A Davis @coachreese1 @NBAinthezone SoSo disrespectful to all the great LA LAKERS! To put LEBRON and Phil on this list! Especially queen James I guess when you win one bubble gum ring you get to be on her list. THATS the last chip the buss family will WIN! #LAFAKERS @NBAinthezone SoSo disrespectful to all the great LA LAKERS! To put LEBRON and Phil on this list! Especially queen James I guess when you win one bubble gum ring you get to be on her list. THATS the last chip the buss family will WIN! #LAFAKERS

Carmen @shammdog @NBAinthezone Elgin Baylor, Jerry West & George Mikan should all be above Lebron @NBAinthezone Elgin Baylor, Jerry West & George Mikan should all be above Lebron

Miloš Golupski @MGolupski @NBAinthezone This is going to blow the minds of some. Magic and Bird are the two most important players in NBA history. That rivalry made Basketball mainstream. Look at attendance for all the teams. By 1983-1985 their attendance explodes, 50-75% for most clubs from only a few yrs earlier. @NBAinthezone This is going to blow the minds of some. Magic and Bird are the two most important players in NBA history. That rivalry made Basketball mainstream. Look at attendance for all the teams. By 1983-1985 their attendance explodes, 50-75% for most clubs from only a few yrs earlier.

Dancin Address @XxViper_TxX @NBAinthezone NGL…Jerry West is theeeee most important Laker by miles…He won a title with the Lakers, constructed showtime, drafted Kobe, and signed Shaq. Kept Kobe from leaving the Lakers twice while he was working for a different team might I add and the list goes on @NBAinthezone NGL…Jerry West is theeeee most important Laker by miles…He won a title with the Lakers, constructed showtime, drafted Kobe, and signed Shaq. Kept Kobe from leaving the Lakers twice while he was working for a different team might I add and the list goes on

Deadpool @Dead_xo_pool @NBAinthezone lebron might be the GOAT but ain't no way he even making into the top 10 most important Lakers of all times. @NBAinthezone lebron might be the GOAT but ain't no way he even making into the top 10 most important Lakers of all times.

Fans disagree with LeBron James being on Buss' list.

While selecting a top-five in any sport will ensure a mixed reaction from fans, it would appear that Jeanie Buss selecting LeBron James as one of the most important Los Angeles Lakers of all time really got under people's skin.

During his tenure with the Lakers, LeBron James has lifted one championship trophy, missed out on the playoffs altogether, and fell short in the first round and in the conference finals. By leaving off players such as Magic Johnson and Jerry West, it's clear that many believe Buss is ignoring the Lakers' rich heritage.

Furthermore, there is a clear argument for both Shaquille O'Neal and James Worth to be present on the list. While some fans also made the valid argument that a coach shouldn't be present at all. Nevertheless, the list is nothing more than Jeanie Buss' opinion and is not an official ranking from the Los Angeles Lakers - although it could be argued they are one and the same.

Often, lists such as these are created to generate a social media buzz. Keeping the NBA and a specific team in the media cycle during a quiet part of the basketball calendar. Nevertheless, we can only hope that future lists such as these pay homage to the stars that graced the hardwood during some of the most successful periods in Los Angeles Lakers' history.

