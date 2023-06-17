“This disrespectful as hell to Magic” – NBA fans react to Lakers' all-time top 5 important players by Jeannie Buss 

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. Over the years, the Purple and Gold uniform has been worn by some of the greatest players to ever grace the game.
From James Worthy to Kobe Bryant. Kareem-Abdul Jabbar to Shaquille O'Neal. And, of course, Magic Johnson to LeBron James. Countless legends have wowed Lakers fans throughout the history of the NBA.
Basketball royalty usually finds its way to the Los Angeles Lakers at one point or another, or at least, most of them do. That's why trying to pinpoint the five All-Time most-important members of the franchise is a frivolous act.
Yet, Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss tried to do just that, much to the chagrin of basketball fans around the globe.
Here's how the fans reacted:
Fans disagree with LeBron James being on Buss' list.
While selecting a top-five in any sport will ensure a mixed reaction from fans, it would appear that Jeanie Buss selecting LeBron James as one of the most important Los Angeles Lakers of all time really got under people's skin.
During his tenure with the Lakers, LeBron James has lifted one championship trophy, missed out on the playoffs altogether, and fell short in the first round and in the conference finals. By leaving off players such as Magic Johnson and Jerry West, it's clear that many believe Buss is ignoring the Lakers' rich heritage.
Furthermore, there is a clear argument for both Shaquille O'Neal and James Worth to be present on the list. While some fans also made the valid argument that a coach shouldn't be present at all. Nevertheless, the list is nothing more than Jeanie Buss' opinion and is not an official ranking from the Los Angeles Lakers - although it could be argued they are one and the same.
Often, lists such as these are created to generate a social media buzz. Keeping the NBA and a specific team in the media cycle during a quiet part of the basketball calendar. Nevertheless, we can only hope that future lists such as these pay homage to the stars that graced the hardwood during some of the most successful periods in Los Angeles Lakers' history.