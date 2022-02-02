"This is Father Time knocking on LeBron’s door" - Chris Broussard concerned about LeBron James after his latest injury

Sports analyst Chris Broussard is not brushing away LeBron James’ injury troubles as trivial, pointing out his age as the concerning factor.

James is now 37 years old and has faced both major and minor issues since joining the LA Lakers in 2018. Since early December, James has been playing at an extremely high level, and at his age the minutes and stress are sure to take a toll on the body.

The Lakers (24-27) have lost their last three games as James has been sidelined due to issues with his knee. In the five games before the injury, LeBron averaged 30 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Broussard thinks LeBron’s current injury is a big deal, saying:

“Look Nick, you and I both are huge LeBron’s fans – I’m just a more objective one. But we both love LeBron, and I hope it’s not a big deal, but I think it is a big deal. And I have talked to somebody close to the situation, they said – you know, there’s discomfort.”

Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, it was a game-time decision on whether James was playing or not. He came out early and tested his knee to see whether he could play, only to announce he would not. That absence has been stretched to three games, with indications the recovery could take longer.

Broussard discussed LeBron’s situation, saying:

“This is a big deal, nonetheless, because this is age. This is Father Time knocking on LeBron’s door, and that’s all this is. And the issue is, it just seems like nowadays with LeBron – because of ... his age, 37 years old, 19th season – what three-plus seasons of playoff games on his body, that if it’s not one injury, it’s another.”

According to Broussard, James has had only one completely healthy season with the Lakers so far: the 2019-20 bubble season. He suffered injuries in the 2018-19 season, sidelining him for 27 games; and in 2020-21, LeBron played only 45 regular season games.

The Lakers need LeBron James back, to figure out chemistry among the “Big Three”

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference and have never found a lengthy winning streak. Although LeBron James might not take much time to get going once he returns, it's important he gets enough time with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Analyst Chris Broussard highlighted the chemistry aspect, saying:

“Look, some people might think: You know what, play LeBron sparingly during the regular season. Just enough to get to the playoffs, and then when you get there, let him go. But they’re only 19 and 17 with him. They wouldn’t have time to develop any sort of chemistry.”

This could easily be the Lakers just load-managing James, while giving Davis the floor to make an impact. In the two games Davis has played since LeBron’s injury, he averaged 29 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Davis helped the Lakers defense as well, contributing 2.0 steals and 2.5 blocks in the same stretch.

Despite strong performances from multiple players, including Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk – the Lakers have struggled to close out games. James is listed as out for the Portland Trail Blazers matchup Wednesday as the Lakers try to snap a three-game losing streak.

Although there is not much concern from the franchise, if James continues to miss more games, the Lakers could have a really long road ahead.

