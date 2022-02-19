“This is a game made for him in Year 19 at age 37” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James will win the MVP at the NBA All-Star Game

LA Lakers forward LeBron James is set to return home to Cleveland, Ohio, to star in his 18th All-Star Game on Sunday. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the theater that showcases Team LeBron and Team Durant as they celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary.

Team LeBron will feature the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as starters.

Players have been handed their All-Star Game rings and are expected to thrill the 19,432-capacity arena and millions of fans watching worldwide.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "LeBron James is about to win All-Star MVP. This is a game made for him in Year 19 at age 37, because he has turned into an all offense, no defense player." — @RealSkipBayless "LeBron James is about to win All-Star MVP. This is a game made for him in Year 19 at age 37, because he has turned into an all offense, no defense player." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/MW5R08dzqX

With three All-Star MVP awards to James' name, analyst Skip Bayless feels strongly about "King James" snatching his fourth Sunday. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless said the award will be served to James as his offensive-minded playing style is well suited for an All-Star Game.

"Lebron James is about to win the All-Star MVP. This is on a silver platter for him. This is a game made for him in Year 19 at age 37, because he has turned into an all-offense, no-defense type of player.

"His style right now, which is astonishing to me that he's playing at this high of an offensive level in Year 19. He's having his great Year 19 and productivity as we've ever seen."

A run through of LeBron James' NBA All-Star appearances

Lebron James of Team LeBron celebrates against Team Durant during the 70th NBA All-Star Game on March 7, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

LeBron James has tied Kobe Bryant for 18 All-Star selections. He is one appearance away from matching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most All-Star Game selections in NBA history.

James made his first appearance in his sophomore year in 2005 and has been selected every season since. In his past 17 appearances, he has won the All-Star MVP award three times (2006, 2008 and 2018).

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



Kobe and Bob Pettit have most, with 4 each.



ALL OF ALL-STAR IN ONE NIGHT... TONIGHT on TNT LeBron James enters tonight's #NBAAllStar Game tied with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Oscar Robertson with 3 NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP Awards.Kobe and Bob Pettit have most, with 4 each.ALL OF ALL-STAR IN ONE NIGHT... TONIGHT on TNT LeBron James enters tonight's #NBAAllStar Game tied with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Oscar Robertson with 3 NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP Awards.Kobe and Bob Pettit have most, with 4 each.ALL OF ALL-STAR IN ONE NIGHT... TONIGHT on TNT https://t.co/ypWHkuNYRZ

Analyst Skip Bayless believes strongly that James will clinch his fourth this weekend, stating that King James' return home will be rewarded with an MVP title. He also believes that his team and opponents will see to it that he gets the award, as his homecoming in his 19th year seems perfect. James is from Akron, Ohio.

"The reason LeBron is going to win MVP is, he knows he's highly capable of it," Bayless said. "He's going, obviously, 'home,' and LeBron remains as popular a player as there is among opponents.

"The word will go around in the locker room before the game on the team that he handpicked, 'Let's make the King back in Cleveland, let's make him the MVP.' I believe the word will circulate in the opposing locker room also."

