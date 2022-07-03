“This is getting ridiculous, do you want to compete?” - NBA Analyst reacts as reports suggest Kevin Durant only wants to play for the Heat if they keep All-Star trio, says he’s confusing trades with free agency

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have been reported as top priorities on Kevin Durant's wish list. Fans continue to anticipate the possibility of the Brooklyn Nets forward leaving for either franchise.

As per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Durant has revealed that he would consider the Heat if the big three remain on the roster. Which becomes difficult for the Heat as they will need to trade an All-Star player, as requested by the Nets.

"As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I'm told there's a significant obstacle on that front," Amick said.

"Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets' (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start."

Chris Broussard reacted to the new requirements as allegedly given by Durant. He terms it as ridiculous, questioning if the twelve-time All-Star wants to compete.

"The latest Bleacher Report is saying that Kevin Durant only wants to go to Miami if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are still on the roster," Broussard said. "Well okay, I mean this is getting ridiculous. Do you want to compete? I think he's confused in trades and free agency."

Kevin Durant could most likely be on his way to the Pheonix Suns

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

With his demands from the Heat seemingly not doable, Kevin Durant could end up with the Phoenix Suns. Uniting with Chris Paul and Devin Booker is definitely not the type of carnage other franchises expect going into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Amick has ruled out the possibility of the Heat's deal working as there exists some complications with Bam Adebayo, which will rule him out. But if the Heat's best offer revolves around Tyler Herro, Amick does not believe the Nets will be open to that.

"As others have pointed out, Adebayo comes with a complication of his own even beyond the fact that Durant likely wants him to stay," Amick said.

"Since teams aren't allowed to have two players on designated rookie-max extensions who came their way via trade, Brooklyn would have to trade Ben Simmons to bring in Adebayo. If the Heat's best offer is centered on Tyler Herro, I just don't see how that ever gains any traction."

Sarah Kezele @SarahKezele "I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun." - @WindhorstESPN just now on ESPN Radio "I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun." - @WindhorstESPN just now on ESPN Radio

KD could reunite with his former assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monty Williams. Williams now sits as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and both parties are said to share a close relationship.

