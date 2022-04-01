“This is gonna be, in my opinion the closest vote since I got robbed by Magic Johnson in 1986-87” - Charles Barkley on the MVP race, says Devin Booker deserves some love

Devin Booker caught some love from Charles Barkley in Thursday’s episode of the “Dan Patrick Show”. During the episode, Barkley explained how Booker deserves more love in the MVP race. Charles chalked up this year's MVP race being so close to that of the year he lost to Magic Johnson.

Charles Barkley says that Devin Booker deserves more love this season

Barkley outlined the MVP race this season by saying:

“This is gonna be, in my opinion, the closest vote since I got robbed by Magic Johnson in 1986-87.”

The MVP year of 1986-87 that Barkley mentioned as being the year Magic “robbed” him, was a close race much like this year. Barkley ended up sixth in the standings that year. Magic Johnson came first, with Michael Jordan in second, Larry Birth, third.

Devin Booker's name, however, though not in the Top 3, has surpassed the Top 5 spot this season more than once. With the season winding to an end, and the Phoenix Suns claiming the best record in the NBA, Booker’s chances for MVP still stand strong. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid playing as well as they are, the race is going to be a tough one.

Devin Booker is currently averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game so far this season. The Phoenix Suns currently stand first in the Western Conference with 62 wins and 14 losses. Though Giannis and Embiid’s teams are lower in the standings than Phoenix, their point averages are higher.

Giannis is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. The Bucks are currently in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with 48 wins and 28 losses.

Joel Embiid is also averaging 29.9 points, but with 11.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His Philadelphia 76ers currently stand in 4th place in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins and 30 losses.

Devin Booker is close enough in points to both players in the top 2 spots of MVP contention at the moment. With his team having a legendary record this season, his name stands tall in the MVP argument nonetheless.

With Chris Paul averaging an impactful double-double this year with 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 10.7 assists, Phoenix looks strong for the playoffs. Chris Paul alongside Devin Booker led the Suns to the NBA Finals last season. Though Giannis is playing much like he plans to keep his crown, Booker looks to be on the hunt for something he came so close to having last year.

As both the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals last season, it is interesting that both of their lead players are in the MVP conversation this year. It seems Giannis and Booker plan to meet each other again in the finals.

In any case, Charles Barkley is correct when he says that Booker deserves some love this season.

