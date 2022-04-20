“This is the greatest trio in the history of the NBA” - Chris Mullin makes a bold claim about Golden State Warriors' superstar trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson

Former Golden State Warriors forward and two-time Olympic gold medalist Chris Mullin praised the Golden State Warriors' veteran trio. He described them as the 'greatest trio in the history of the NBA,' arguing that no other trio can match their longevity. Mullin stated:

"This is the greatest trio in the history of the NBA, unquestionable. All the credit to Steph, Klay and Draymond.

While acknowledging their greatness, Mullin commends Bob Myers and the owner of the franchise, Joe Lacob, for their vision and patience. He also commended the management and coaches, stating:

Some credit to Bob Myers and Joe Lacob for having the vision and the patience to keep them together for a decade and about. So tremendous job by the players ofcourse but also management, the coaches."

The popular Warriors trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have played together since the 2012-13 season.

That season, they finished second in the Pacific Division behind the LA Clippers and led the team to the playoffs for the first time in five years. They reached the Western Conference semifinals, but lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

They went on to dominate the league, appearing in five consecutive finals series and winning three of them.

The Golden State Warriors claimed victory Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic No. 15 of the Denver Nuggets complains after his second technical foul against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.

The Warriors won Game 2 on Monday at the Chase Center. The game ended in a 20-point victory for the Warriors.

Curry led the team with 34 points, three rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Poole complemented Curry's scoring output with 29 points of his own.

The 22-year also added five rebounds and eight assists. Poole shot 62.5% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. In Game 1, he shot 69.2% from the field and 71.4% three-point accuracy.

The veteran trio is together for the first time in the playoffs since 2019, and could very well add another title to their already impressive resumes.

