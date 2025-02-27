The LA Lakers have been dealt a challenging NBA schedule, partly due to having games moved earlier in the season due to the wildfires that struck LA. The team is set to play six games in eight days starting March 13. NBA star LeBron James took to social media to call the schedule "insane".

The set of six games includes three back-to-backs, with four of them being matchups against Western Conference rivals. While it does appear harsh, rescheduling postponed games while still adhering to the NBA's regular season and Playoff schedule suggests that there was likely no better alternative to ease the load on LA's purple and gold team.

Even though four of the games are being played at home, to reduce the burden of travel on the LA-based franchise, the schedule really is "insane" and former Laker and three-time 6MOTY awardee, Lou Williams seems to agree with LeBron.

"I've actually never heard of it. I've heard of four [games] in five [days] but I've never heard of six [games] in eight [days] though. That's a lot. I agree with him [LeBron James], this is insane. It is unprecedented. And listen, when you're 40? These start to add up!" said Lou Williams, on 'Run it Back', backing LeBron James' comments on the Lakers schedule being "insane".

Williams agreeing with LeBron James that the schedule is worth complaining about highlights how draining the proposed six games in eight days could be. However, there appears to be no choice, and the Lakers are set to endure an arduous week starting next fortnight. Fortunately, they have managed to rack up good results in the build-up and may be able to afford to rest some key players and manage their load during the hectic run-in.

The Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have seen an improvement in their defensive rating

One of the primary concerns for the Lakers, especially after their big trade that sent Anthony Davis away to acquire Luka Doncic, was whether they could match up defensively with the best teams in the league. Surprisingly, the Lakers have gained momentum, particularly on the defensive side.

With AD, the team had a defensive rating of 116.2 for the season, which has improved to 109.6 without him. Their recent run form has been sparked by a spirited, high-energy, switch-heavy defense, particularly notable in their display against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic being guarded by Jarred Vanderbilt in the recent clash against the Lakers - Source: Getty

As Lou Williams observed, with LeBron James not getting any younger, it's crucial for the Lakers' playoff hopes to rest him and not run him to the ground during their hectic March schedule. With the team in a position to secure a playoff spot, JJ Redick and his staff would be aiming to get over the 40-win mark before their "insane" schedule begins. This could allow them to manage Luka Doncic and LeBron James smartly without compromising their playoff charge in a highly competitive Western Conference.

