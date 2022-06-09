“This is so not Jordan… This is KD-esque” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James is feeling left out after hinting at starting his own podcast, believes LeBron is creeping into burner account territory

LeBron James has been described as creeping into Kevin Durant’s ‘burner account territory’. This was in the aftermath of the Lakers star hinting at starting his own podcast.

Skip Bayless believes that James simply feels left out of the constant podcast media and as a result is trying to reach out in order to stay relevant. The analyst said that these actions are inching towards Durant’s cringier side.

Analyst claims LeBron James feels ‘left out’ after hinting at starting his own podcast

Skip Bayless outlines:

“This is so not Jordan … This is KD-esque.”

After hinting at starting his own podcast, LeBron James has given Skip Bayless reason to believe he is becoming more like Kevin Durant than Michael Jordan.

Kevin Durant frequently uses Twitter to clap back at basketball fans, or run his own podcast. The Brooklyn star has developed quite the online narrative for himself.

Skip Bayless has steadily commented on how Kevin Durant’s online presence makes him seem thin-skinned. The analyst not taking well to LeBron James wanting to join the platforms makes sense.

Saying that it is ’so not Jordan', may be a stretch. Without the prominence of the internet during Michael’s time playing, he was entirely unable to fathom building an online presence.

The GOAT built his shoe business and stayed relevant to the media for his time in remarkable fashion. One could argue that Jordan may have been inept to having his own podcast if it was a thing at the time.

Michael was known for revolutionizing both media and business channels around the NBA during his time.

In any case, the point Bayless is trying to make is that Michael Jordan would not have started such a channel simply because he felt left out.

If the analyst is correct, and LeBron is starting to notice a media lag over his name and rectifies it, would there really be anything wrong with that?

LeBron James has never been one to soil the names or reputations of others, or clap back with thin-skinned reactions. He otherwise amplifies black voices and provides opportunities for people everywhere.

If “The King” was to start his own podcast, it would arguably be rounded upon those things.

James is not the type of player to feel left out and react in such a way Skip is outlining him to. As someone with great media skills already, LeBron knows how to keep his name relevant without a podcast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far