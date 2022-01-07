“This is why Kevin Durant don’t entertain those trade rumors when they talk about trading Kyrie Irving” - Kendrick Perkins says Kyrie Irving has unmatched killer mentality

Kyrie Irving made his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The point guard was electric on the court as he posted 22 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

His performance received great feedback from fans and media personalities alike, as he now looks forward to their next road game. The Brooklyn Nets look better with their 6-feet, 2-inches tall point guard in the lineup.

Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the ESPN First Take show on whether Kyrie Irving's return will be a win for the franchise. He stated that what the 7-time All-Star offers is unmatched and is surely a positive for the Brooklyn Nets. Revealing that it is for this reason that Kevin Durant doesn't entertain any trade rumors surrounding Irving.

"This is why Kevin Durant don't entertain those trade rumors when they talk about trading Kyrie Irving. Because he knows that Kyrie Irving brings something different to the table that none of those other guys that you could possibly trade Kyrie Irving for, could bring to the table. And that's that killer mentality."

Kyrie Irving's return to aid Brooklyn Nets championship title run

Kyrie Irving #11of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates with teammates as he leaves the game in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In his first game back after being out for months, Irving showed that he's still very much a top player. Despite his availability being limited to just road games, the decision to have him back by the organization has been lauded.

His return has been perceived in some circles as a desperate move by the franchise in their bid to win a championship this season. Others see it as a necessity for the Nets to contend and put up a strong challenge for the title.

Perkins attributed Kyrie Irving's return to the inconsistent play of teammate James Harden thus far this season. He stated that with the championship being the ultimate goal and given Harden's inconsistencies, it made sense to at least bring in the 2012 Rookie of the Year for games Irving is eligible to play. Fielding their full arsenal gives them a much better chance of achieving success.

"I think that's been a problem and I think that's why the Brooklyn Nets went from 'Kyrie if we can't have you full time, we not gonna have you part time', to changing their thought process. It's not because of Kevin Durant play, It's not because of Patty Mills, because Patty Mills been balling. It's because James Harden has been inconsistent this year. And so now, when you see the inconsistencies from James Harden you like hold on, our ultimate goal is to win the championship. At least let's bring in Kyrie Irving."

