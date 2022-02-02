"This kid is terrified of playing basketball in Philadelphia. That's it." - Chris Broussard says Ben Simmons has had every reason to play this season, doesn’t expect to see him on the court this season

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons and his deadlock with the 76ers continues. This is due in part to his unwillingness to return to the court as neither party has yet to come up with a solution to remedy the situation thus far.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Chris Broussard talked about Simmons and his stand-off with the 76ers, stating that the former rookie of the year is simply "doing what he wants."

"He is doing what he wants to do, which is sit out. He's had every reason to come in and play - love of the game, raise his trade value and make money - and none of them have gotten him on the court."

Broussard continued by stating that Simmons is "terrified" of playing basketball in Philadelphia in front of their fans and doesn't see the latter returning to the court this year.

"This kid is terrified of playing basketball in Philadelphia. That's it. He is afraid to go out there, on the court in Philadelphia in front of those fans. I don't think he wants any part of going back into that atmosphere for his mental health, at least in his mind. But I don't see him playing this year for the Philadelphia 76ers."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Ben Simmons is doing what he wants to do, which is sit out. He's had every reason to come in & play & none of them have gotten him on the court. He's terrified of playing in Philly. That's it. I don't think he wants any part of going back into that atmosphere." — @Chris_Broussard "Ben Simmons is doing what he wants to do, which is sit out. He's had every reason to come in & play & none of them have gotten him on the court. He's terrified of playing in Philly. That's it. I don't think he wants any part of going back into that atmosphere." —@Chris_Broussard https://t.co/EEdKnNoWhp

Will Ben Simmons play for the 76ers this season?

Simmons guarding James Harden

That seems to be the million dollar question pertaining to Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphi 76ers organization. Simmons is yet to suit up for the 76ers since their shock loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. Simmons was essentially the scapegoat for their atrocious performance, and he has been dead set on leaving the 76ers ever since.

There has been speculation that the 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is holding out in hopes of landing James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, as the superstar is set to hit free agency in the summer of 2022. Harden might look to leave the Nets with so much uncertainty over his teammate Kyrie Irving and his unavailability. The 76ers being able to trade Simmons for Harden is surely an enticing prospect.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



“‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million in fines since the season began and could lose another $12 million by the end of the season, per @ramonashelburne “‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million in fines since the season began and could lose another $12 million by the end of the season, per @ramonashelburne “‘We don't give a f*ck about the money,’ one source close to Simmons says” https://t.co/mqNqoljT13

With Ben Simmons accumulating fines and losing out on a lot of money, it really does come down to whether Simmons wants to play or sit out the entire season. He is hopeful of a trade before the deadline, but that looks increasingly unlikely, as the 76ers are expecting massive renumeration for Simmons, as their valuation of him suggests.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid's prime years are being wasted, as the 76ers need Ben Simmons alongside Embiid to make a legitimate run for a championship. Embiid has a history of being injury prone and they need to capitalize on his good health right now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, the 76ers and Ben Simmons have a decision to make as both parties are potentially giving up an opportunity to win a title or two in their peak years.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Should the 76ers trade Simmons? Yes No 1 votes so far