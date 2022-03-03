“This kind of feels like the end of Allen Iverson” - Jason McIntyre questions Russell Westbrook’s future in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has come under immense scrutiny and criticism this season in the NBA for his and his team's performances.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, filling in for Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe was Jason McIntyre, who called this the end of Westbrook's career and compared it to Allen Iverson's final phase an an NBA player. McIntyre said:

"I think what I feel bad about Russ is, once his contract is over, I would venture to say I don't know that he's still got a spot in the NBA. This feels like the end of Allen Iverson. When you can't make shots and the athletic ability starts to vain. What are you bringing in Westbrook for?"

Westbrook has struggled immensely this season but has also been made the scapegoat a lot of times this campaign with the Lakers faltering.

Turnovers have been the biggest Achilles heel for Westbrook this season alongside struggles with his shooting.

Westbrook's mammoth contract is a big hindrance for teams interested in acquiring the superstar guard as he is making over $44 million this season and is projected to make over $47 million next season, after which he is set to hit free agency during the summer of 2023.

Why has it gone so wrong for Russell Westbrook with the Lakers?

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming that would bring the championship to the franchise this season. However, things haven't panned out that way with the team barely in a Play-In spot with a 27-34 record.

Westbrook is currently averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season. He has shot 43% from the field and at a paltry rate of 28.6% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old is also averaging four turnovers a night and the sheer pace at which he plays has been hard to keep up with for the oldest roster in the league.

Westbrook's defense has also been shockingly poor this season. His team is ranked 15th in the league in defense. All of these factors, coupled with his exhorbant salary of over $44 million, made him an almost immovable prospect before the trade deadline day.

The former OKC Thunder superstar has a history of not getting along with other superstars on the court either. The only way forward for him and the LA-based franchise seems to be a move away from the team to a place where he can run the show and be the man since his mammoth contract is acting as a roadblock for the Lakers.

