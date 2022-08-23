“This how other nba players treat Tyler Herro”, Tyler Herro Basically Lived Out The 'F**k Them Kids' Meme” - Fans post hilarious reactions to Miami Heat star snapping a kid’s ankles during camp

Miami Heat star and reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro showed no remorse to one of his campers as he crossed him over and snapped his ankles. Herro capped off the hilarious moment by dapping the young hooper as he stood embarrassed while the rest of the campers watched on.

The visuals in this clip will soon turn out to be a popular meme. NBA fans didn't take long to post hilarious reactions to the incident. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Tyler Herro Basically Lived Out The 'F**k Them Kids' Meme After Snapping Some Kid's Ankles With A Crossover During Camp."

Another added:

"This how other nba players treat Tyler Herro."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Tyler Herro Basically Lived Out The 'Fuck Them Kids' Meme After Snapping Some Kid's Ankles With A Crossover During Camp barstoolsports.com/blog/3429743/t… Tyler Herro Basically Lived Out The 'Fuck Them Kids' Meme After Snapping Some Kid's Ankles With A Crossover During Camp barstoolsports.com/blog/3429743/t… https://t.co/kCPwmcjm3H

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Tyler Herro DROPPED Isaiah Thomas during their 1v1 🤯🤯 Tyler Herro DROPPED Isaiah Thomas during their 1v1 🤯🤯 https://t.co/qkkexBGkvt

WardellToTheChip @wardellchip2023 @BleacherReport @raf_tyler @wengersports Nah they really made lil bro give him a high 5 after gettin his ankles took @BleacherReport @raf_tyler @wengersports Nah they really made lil bro give him a high 5 after gettin his ankles took 💀 https://t.co/96tMyau3L9

C.A. Huggins @C_A_Huggins

can get elite training and become a NBA superstar like Tyler Herro.

twitter.com/BleacherReport… Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via Didn't have to do him like that 🤣 @raf_tyler (via @wengersports Didn't have to do him like that 🤣 @raf_tyler(via @wengersports) https://t.co/iGRBuREfDE The kid will learn from this. And 11 yrs from now, he will be a 5-star recruit that chooses Kentucky so he toocan get elite training and become a NBA superstar like Tyler Herro. The kid will learn from this. And 11 yrs from now, he will be a 5-star recruit that chooses Kentucky so he toocan get elite training and become a NBA superstar like Tyler Herro.🔵⚪️ twitter.com/BleacherReport…

Will @WillJAG50 @barstoolsports Definitely this kids villain origin story moment @barstoolsports Definitely this kids villain origin story moment 😂

Will Senoj @WillyDeez1011 @WillJAG50 @barstoolsports Kid is going home every night plotting on Herro for the next 20 years until he makes his move. @WillJAG50 @barstoolsports Kid is going home every night plotting on Herro for the next 20 years until he makes his move.

CC @CCHOPKINS1983

“Fuck basketball. Stupid ass game anyways.” @barstoolsports Kid on the ride home:“Fuck basketball. Stupid ass game anyways.” @barstoolsports Kid on the ride home:“Fuck basketball. Stupid ass game anyways.”

TimCantrell @hambone004 @barstoolsports That’s awesome!! A pro makes a 9 yr old look stupid in front of a gym full of people. What a bad ass!!! @barstoolsports That’s awesome!! A pro makes a 9 yr old look stupid in front of a gym full of people. What a bad ass!!!

Tyler Herro keen to run it back with Miami Heat amid trade rumors

Tyler Herro finds himself mentioned in trade rumors for another offseason. The Miami Heat guard won a Sixth Man of the Year award after a remarkable 2021-22 NBA season. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting on 45/40/87 splits.

The Heat were linked to Kevin Durant, who has rescinded his trade request with the Brooklyn Nets. They have also been linked with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who is still on the trade block. Parting ways with a blue chip-level talent like Herro was Miami's only option to land either Durant or Mitchell.

Herro believes the Miami Heat should run it back. During a recent interview with Jake Paul, Herro said:

"I would run it back. I think that's what we're doing. And we were one game away from the Finals, so I would run it back."

The Miami Heat were one of the most underrated teams and were shorthanded in the playoffs. Despite that, they managed to force seven games in the Conference Finals against the eventual Eastern Conference winners, the Boston Celtics.

Tyler Herro will need to replicate his performances from last campaign and potentially do even better to give the Heat a legitimate shot at making the NBA Finals. Miami has been quiet this offseason, and if they don't make changes, Herro will have to contribute like a perennial All-Star.

The 22-year-old is also eligible for a rookie-scale max contract extension this summer, which he thinks he deserves. The Heat and Herro are yet to agree to a deal, so a solid start to the next campaign could help him secure the contract he deserves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar