“This is not a prisoner of the moment take” - Chris Broussard says the Eastern Conference finals are over, believes Boston Celtics will only lose if they beat themselves

After Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, fans and analysts are convinced the series will be won by the Celtics. While the Heat drew first blood with a Game 1 win, the Celtics tied the series with a Game 2 blowout victory.

The Celtics showed their depth with Marcus Smart and Al Horford returning to the roster. The team was without two of their starters in Game 1 and lost to the Heat by 11.

With their starters back on the team, the Celtics led by 25 points at halftime in Game 2 and closed the game with the same differential.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "It's over!! Miami may win another game but they're not winning the series. ... The Celtics are simply the better team, we all see it. Better offensively, defensively & via the eye test. This will be Boston's easiest series. Only Boston can beat itself." — @Chris_Broussard "It's over!! Miami may win another game but they're not winning the series. ... The Celtics are simply the better team, we all see it. Better offensively, defensively & via the eye test. This will be Boston's easiest series. Only Boston can beat itself." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/WV3rSrbH94

On "First Things First," Chris Broussard reacted to the Celtics' Game 2 win. He stated emphatically that the series was the Celtics' and that they are the better team. He also predicted that, while the Heat might win another game, the Celtics will close out the series in Game 6.

"This is not a prisoner of the moment take. Miami may win another game (I actually predicted Boston in 6), but they are not winning this series," Broussard said. "The Celtics are simply the better team. We can all see it."

Chris Broussard believes no team can defeat the Boston Celtics except themselves

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics have had a great season under the tutelage of coach Ime Udoka, finishing the regular season as the fourth seed in the East. The Celtics have proven to be the toughest team to beat in the playoffs.

Their first-round encounter against the Brooklyn Nets with future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ended with the Celtics blowing them out 4-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Their series against the Milwaukee Bucks proved to be their hardest encounter thus far, as they forced the Bucks to Game 7 and stole the win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

After a poor start to the conference finals, Chris Broussard strongly believes the Celtics will be the winners of the Eastern Conference finals. He stated that the Celtics are the strongest team and, as such, can only be defeated by themselves.

"The Celtics are simply the better team. We all see it. Better offensively, defensively and via the eye test," Broussard said. "This will be Boston's easiest series. Only Boston can beat itself."

