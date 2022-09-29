"This is probably the most talented team I've played with" - Former Rookie of the Year gushes about Eastern Conference heavyweights, compares them to pre-championship Milwaukee Bucks

Former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon praised his new team, the Boston Celtics, and compared them to the pre-championship Milwaukee Bucks team. Brogdon spent the first three years of his career in Milwaukee before joining the Indiana Pacers in 2019.

The 29-year-old guard believes that the Celtics are the most talented team he's been a part of. He compared them to the Bucks team that won 60 games in 2019. Brogdon said:

"This is probably the most talented team I've played with. This is a similar team to where I played with the Bucks in my third year in Milwaukee. But here, these guys are a little more far along in terms of stars being ready to shine at the highest level."

Malcolm Brogdon was drafted 36th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He helped the Bucks in finishing first in the East in 2019, and averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Brogdon also joined the 50–40–90 club that season. He shot 50.5% from the field, 42.6% from beyond the arc and 92.8% from the free throw line. Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first NBA MVP that season, however, the Bucks came up short in the playoffs.

Milwaukee lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks were up 2-0, but the Raptors made a stunning comeback and won the next four games. The Bucks regrouped and won the title in 2021 as they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Brogdon spent three injury-plagued seasons in Indiana before joining the Boston Celtics. The difference between the 2019 Bucks and 2023 Celtics is that the Celtics are more of a seasoned squad.

Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks favorites to win the NBA championship

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are among the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship. The Celtics have the best odds of winning the title, followed by the Bucks and the Golden State Warriors, per Oddsshark. The Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers complete the top five favorites.

Boston made the right moves in the offseason by acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. However, Gallinari is out with a knee injury, plus Robert Williams III will miss the start of the regular season. Head coach Ime Udoka's suspension created a lot of drama within the franchise, but they have a roster that can compete with anyone.

Meanwhile, the Bucks added just Joe Ingles from free agency and MarJon Beauchamp from the draft. They took the Celtics to Game 7 without their second-best player Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo also remains the consensus best player in the NBA.

