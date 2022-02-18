“This right here, moments you don’t ever forget” - Steph Curry shares heartwarming post of son Canon Curry handing him his All-Star ring

Steph Curry and nine other starters will be on display Sunday night in the 71st NBA All-Star Game. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will host a myriad of high-profile individuals from all walks of life. This will be Curry's eighth All-Star Game since making his first appearance in 2014.

With the ASG approaching, All-Star players are being issued their rings ahead of the night. Curry received his ring Wednesday night as Golden State hosted the Denver Nuggets. Before the game, his son, Canon Curry, handed him his ring and they shared a hug.

After the game, Curry took to his Instagram account to make an emotional post, saying he'll never forget the moment shared with his son.

“This right here, moments you don’t ever forget. Except I forgot Canon's last words to me 'Don't come off strong side shooter....' Catch y'all after the break!”

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lose to the Denver Nuggets by a lone point

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives against Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Feb. 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets in their 59th game of the season Wednesday night. The Warriors entered having lost three of their previous four outings and were in dire need of a win.

The Warriors led by eight points at halftime, but the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets made a comeback and won the game 117-116. The Warriors took an early lead, going up by seven points in the first quarter. They maintained the lead through the third quarter and went into the fourth ahead.

With 1:30 left in the game, the Nuggets trailed by seven points as the Warriors attempted to close out the game. With 14 seconds to go, the Nuggets had a one-point lead after Steph Curry missed a 3-point attempt. But the lead was short-lived as the "Baby-Faced Assassin" made a two-point play and secured a foul shot.

"Monte ( Stephen Curry on giving up the game-winner against the Nuggets:"Monte ( Morris ) made a clutch bucket and I gave it to him. The last thing you can do in that situation is give up a three, and I did that." Stephen Curry on giving up the game-winner against the Nuggets:"Monte (Morris) made a clutch bucket and I gave it to him. The last thing you can do in that situation is give up a three, and I did that." https://t.co/9gBHwEWh0q

The Nuggets fell behind by two points and needed a 3-pointer to win. Enter Monte Morris! A late pass from "The Joker" to Morris behind the was the last play of the game as Morris sunk the 3-point buzzer-beater for the win.

