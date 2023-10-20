"This sh** ain't gonna work": Jeff Teague recalls Jimmy Butler calling Karl Anthony-Towns 'special' before changing his mind 4 games later

Jimmy Butler's time with the Minnesota Timberwolves wasn't without drama, even though he was surrounded by a roster brimming with talent. With the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in the mix, the franchise traded for Butler with hopes that he could spearhead them to the playoffs. But according to Jeff Teague who shared the locker room with the forward and KAT, the Miami Heat superstar knew things weren't going to work.

Towns was one of the exciting faces selected by the Timberwolves as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Two seasons later, he was joined by Jimmy Butler who believed that the former was special, only to change his mind quickly.

[Starts 19:00 onwards]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"KAT is one of the coldest dudes I have seen play basketball," Teague said. "I was in disbelief when I saw him ... this dude can do everything. We had a real conversation, like me and Jimmy [Butler], and Jimmy like, 'that m**********r special.' About game 4, Jimmy said, 'f***k, this s**t ain't gonna work. I thought they were something else, but they ain't.'"

That season saw the Timberwolves make the playoffs but were knocked out by the Houston Rockets in the first round.

The following season saw Jimmy Butler request for a trade after his relationship with the players fractured. According to a Fox Sports report, the now-Miami Heat superstar wasn't happy with the attitudes of players and decided to play his trade elsewhere.

In his lone full year with the Wolves, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Jimmy Butler had short stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers before finally landing with the Miami Heat

The six-time NBA All-Star was selected by the Chicago Bulls as the 30th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. The forward was looked at as a key piece in the Bulls championship run. However, when he came of age, the franchise hit a performance low.

With the Bulls heading into a rebuild, they traded him to Minnesota where he spent a season, and after demanding a trade, was moved to the Philadelphia 76ers. While there was potential again as he would pair up with Joel Embiid, he butted heads with then Sixers coach Brett Brown and the big, who wasn't keen on sharing the ball as much.

The Sixers made the playoffs that season but were ousted in the second round. And Butler was traded again, this time to Miami. Now, it appears that he's at peace playing for the side. While he's yet to win a title, Jimmy Butler has been a force for the team and has made two Finals appearances during his stay there.