“This is starting to feel a lot like those Belichick-Patriots playoff games” - Colin Cowherd believes the Golden State Warriors know the right levers to pull during crucial moments in the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were compared to the "Belichick-Patriots" type of elite coaching movements. This implies that the squad has the experience they need in the playoffs to know which moves to make at the right time.

Colin Cowherd outlines Golden State Warriors playoff experience benefitting 'crucial moments'

Colin stated:

“This is starting to feel a lot like those Belichick-Patriots playoff games.”

In the past 10 seasons, the Golden State Warriors have made the playoffs eight times. They have made it to the finals six out of eight of their playoff appearances, securing three championship victories across the decade. Needless to say, they are experienced at this level.

For those who do not know, the "Belichick-Patriots" notion is in reference to the New England Patriots and their longstanding playoff dominance under the tactile coaching of Bill Belichick.

Between 2000 and 2020, Belichick’s Patriots appeared in the playoffs 17 times and won the Super Bowl six times within two decades. Bill’s elite coaching has been noted as part of the reason for their success, of course, second to Tom Brady’s outstanding contribution.

The Golden State Warriors really are starting to pan out to to be the Patriots of the NBA, as the squad’s finals history shows. The steady dominance seen from Golden State has been credited mostly to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, with a small stint and credit going to Kevin Durant.

But as Colin Cowherd has outlined, the Warriors' playoff experience, and resulted coaching, is most of the benefit. Steve Kerr’s knowledge as a player and a coach in championships is large, especially because he played alongside Michael Jordan.

Having that type of mind running the lines, with Curry and Green on the floor, proves an insurmountable playoff basketball IQ. Furthermore, a championship basketball IQ.

Steve Kerr won five championships as a player and has three as the head coach of the Warriors. Having experienced as many finals opportunities as he has, Kerr knows when to do what he has to.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most consistent full-unit teams in the last decade. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were all drafted to the team and never left. Steve Kerr joined the Warriors as his first head coaching job in 2014.

Since joining, Kerr has helped the squad to three championships. The coach has proved himself a large entity in the Warriors’ success, and Colin Cowherd has reiterated that notion with these playoffs.

