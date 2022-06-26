“This thing is gonna get like a Hollywood divorce” - NBA analyst believes the Kyrie Irving situation is going to get messy, says championships don’t move Kyrie like LeBron or Giannis

The basketball community has been captivated by news of Kyrie Irving’s possible departure from the Brooklyn Nets. After a controversial season, the Nets are not willing to offer Irving a max contract extension.

With "Uncle Drew" not willing to accept anything less, both parties are at an impasse. Irving is known for being steadfast in his decisions. As such, a more likely occurrence would be his exit from the franchise.

"Kyrie wants his money. I don't see a scenario where a guy wants a max contract and all of a sudden he takes a 1 year deal and loses $30M...This thing is going to get messy." @ShannonSharpe on Kyrie Irving having a list of teams he's interested in:"Kyrie wants his money. I don't see a scenario where a guy wants a max contract and all of a sudden he takes a 1 year deal and loses $30M...This thing is going to get messy." .@ShannonSharpe on Kyrie Irving having a list of teams he's interested in:"Kyrie wants his money. I don't see a scenario where a guy wants a max contract and all of a sudden he takes a 1 year deal and loses $30M...This thing is going to get messy." https://t.co/GhtIW2kPbj

Shannon Sharpe reacted to Irving’s wishlist of teams he prefers to move on to. He stated that he does not see any of this happening as no team seems willing to let go of key players in exchange for Irving.

"I'm looking at them and I'm like damn. ... What can these teams on his wishlist offer? Like, okay, yeah that can happen," Sharpe said. "This thing is gonna get messy. This thing is gonna get like a Hollywood divorce.

"This thing about to get messy, it's gonna play out in front of the public, and there's gonna be mudslinging with this and that. And, at the end of the day, Kyrie is gonna have to make a business decision.

"Kyrie, are you willing to leave Kevin Durant, one of your best friends if not your best because the Nets would not guarantee the final two years?"

Shannon Sharpe believes championships don't move Kyrie Irving

Shannon Sharpe strongly stated that Kyrie Irving is not entirely motivated by winning championships. At least not as much as LeBron James or the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"This could be me, I could be way off base. I don't think championships move Kyrie Irving like they do LeBron or like they do Giannis," Sharpe said.

While that may be true, Irving has a championship ring under his belt, which he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James in 2016. He came close to winning the title the following season, but fell short against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 Finals.

He has since been unable to surpass the second round of the playoffs with both the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. The just concluded playoffs were the first time the 2014 All-Star MVP had been swept in the first round.

