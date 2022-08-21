“This whole idea that they think Russell Westbrook will work again is a fool’s errand” - NBA Insider claims that the LA Lakers have realized trading Russell Westbrook is their only option to get better

Darvin Ham and the LA Lakers are putting up a big front of excitement concerning Russell Westbrook’s impact next season for the team.

Based on rumors, however, the team’s front office has been desperately trying to trade the former MVP to improve their title aspirations.

NBA.com writer Mark Medina appeared on “The Odd Couple” podcast to share his thoughts on the Lakers’ myriad of issues. He concluded that after signing LeBron James to an extension, trading Westbrook would be the quickest way to maximize James’ championship window.

“No matter what they say publicly and privately that they think Russell Westbrook will be a better player under Darvin Ham with more than 21 games with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they had last year, I think they also acknowledged that that experiment did not work.

“This whole idea that they think Russell Westbrook will work again is a fool’s errand. I expect that they will make a deal before training camp starts.”

The irony of LA desperately wanting to move Westbrook to improve the roster after LeBron James pushed for his signing is not lost on anyone. That they are desperate for better shooting, particularly from someone like Buddy Hield, is testament to the Lakers’ erratic decision-making.

Russell Westbrook was brought in, despite his poor shooting and shoddy defense, to help carry the Lakers if James or Anthony Davis is out. It didn’t pan out as they envisioned, with Westbrook eventually blaming former head coach Frank Vogel for his struggles.

The LA Lakers point guard also seemed to call out “King James” and AD for not supporting him to play his best basketball.

Report: "LeBron & AD were clear on, 'Let Russ be Russ.'"



Russell Westbrook: "Well that wasn't true. Let's be honest."



...



Q: "Did you ever feel like yourself this season?"



Russ: "Ahh... Very rarely. There were times and spurts, but I was just trying to find my way honestly."

Not only did Westbrook’s promise to make an impact off the ball not come true, it became a glaring weakness that opponents exploited.

Darvin Ham has indicated that he has a limited role for “Russ” yet again on offense next season. It remains to be seen how the new coach gets the former MVP to buy into his plans for next season.

The LA Lakers may have to wait until next year’s trade deadline to move Russell Westbrook

"Russ" could be with the LA Lakers until the next year's trade deadline.

The LA Lakers may just have to bite the bullet and make the best of what Russell Westbrook can give them in the short term. “Brodie’s” huge contract, poor play and stubbornness have caused the Lakers a ton of headaches in trying to trade him.

The situation, however, could change by the mid-way point of next season. Depending on how things shake out, some teams could be willing to engage the Lakers in trade talks for Westbrook.

More importantly, the point guard’s $47 million contract should be halfway paid by then. Teams who will be looking to create more cap space after a year with Westbrook could be interested.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

An agent explained why it might make more sense for the Lakers to move Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline than now.

The LA Lakers’ trade ammunition is almost depleted. Their biggest trade asset by next year’s trade deadline will be Westbrook’s expiring contract and two future first-round picks.

How GM Rob Pelinka maneuvers what he has to construct a better supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be worth watching.

